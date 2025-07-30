Markets
LRMR

Larimar Prices $60 Mln Public Offering Of 18.75M Shares At $3.20 Each

July 30, 2025 — 10:18 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR) has priced its underwritten public offering of 18.75 million shares at $3.20 per share, aiming to raise $60 million in gross proceeds.

The company also granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 2.81 million shares. The offering is expected to close around July 31, 2025, pending customary conditions.

The net proceeds will be used to advance the development of nomlabofusp and other pipeline candidates, as well as for working capital, research and development, and general corporate purposes.

The offering is being made under an effective shelf registration statement filed with the SEC, with final prospectus documents to be made available on the SEC's website.

Wednesday LRMR closed at $3.57 or 1.1331% higher and traded after hours to close at $3.54 or 0.8403% lower on the NasdaqGM.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LRMR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.