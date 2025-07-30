Larimar Prices $60 Mln Public Offering Of 18.75M Shares At $3.20 Each

(RTTNews) - Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR) has priced its underwritten public offering of 18.75 million shares at $3.20 per share, aiming to raise $60 million in gross proceeds.

The company also granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 2.81 million shares. The offering is expected to close around July 31, 2025, pending customary conditions.

The net proceeds will be used to advance the development of nomlabofusp and other pipeline candidates, as well as for working capital, research and development, and general corporate purposes.

The offering is being made under an effective shelf registration statement filed with the SEC, with final prospectus documents to be made available on the SEC's website.

Wednesday LRMR closed at $3.57 or 1.1331% higher and traded after hours to close at $3.54 or 0.8403% lower on the NasdaqGM.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.