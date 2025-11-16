Largo (TSX:LGO) Price Target Decreased by 40.21% to 2.96

The average one-year price target for Largo (TSX:LGO) has been revised to $2.96 / share. This is a decrease of 40.21% from the prior estimate of $4.95 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.93 to a high of $3.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 120.75% from the latest reported closing price of $1.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Largo. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 12.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LGO is 0.05%, an increase of 71.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.50% to 15,588K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 5,050K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

West Family Investments holds 4,372K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,573K shares , representing a decrease of 27.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGO by 491.61% over the last quarter.

GOFIX - GMO Resources Fund Class III holds 1,274K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sprott holds 1,174K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,056K shares , representing an increase of 10.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGO by 4.36% over the last quarter.

GCCHX - GMO Climate Change Fund Class III holds 1,008K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

