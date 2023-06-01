Largo Resources (TSXV:LGO) Price Target Decreased by 7.79% to 11.48

The average one-year price target for Largo Resources (TSXV:LGO) has been revised to 11.48 / share. This is an decrease of 7.79% from the prior estimate of 12.44 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 108.26% from the latest reported closing price of 5.51 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arias Resource Capital Gp holds 28,039K shares representing 43.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 5,296K shares representing 8.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,120K shares, representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGO by 5.57% over the last quarter.

GOFIX - GMO Resources Fund Class III holds 1,274K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,653K shares, representing a decrease of 29.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGO by 20.64% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 1,147K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,115K shares, representing an increase of 2.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGO by 89.08% over the last quarter.

GCCHX - GMO Climate Change Fund Class III holds 1,008K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

