Largo Resources Cuts Costs and Boosts Production

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) has released an update.

Largo Resources reported a significant 31% reduction in operating costs for Q3 2024, despite a challenging vanadium market with declining prices. The company achieved a 42% increase in vanadium production, marking its highest quarterly output in seven quarters. These strategic improvements aim to bolster Largo’s financial health while navigating a competitive market landscape.

For further insights into TSE:LGO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.