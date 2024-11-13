Largo Resources Cuts Costs and Boosts Production

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) has released an update.
Largo Resources reported a significant 31% reduction in operating costs for Q3 2024, despite a challenging vanadium market with declining prices. The company achieved a 42% increase in vanadium production, marking its highest quarterly output in seven quarters. These strategic improvements aim to bolster Largo’s financial health while navigating a competitive market landscape.
For further insights into TSE:LGO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/24/24
- Palantir Stock Keeps Hitting New 52-Week Highs. Is it Still a Buy?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.