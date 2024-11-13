News & Insights

Stocks

Largo Resources Cuts Costs and Boosts Production

November 13, 2024 — 06:34 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) has released an update.

Largo Resources reported a significant 31% reduction in operating costs for Q3 2024, despite a challenging vanadium market with declining prices. The company achieved a 42% increase in vanadium production, marking its highest quarterly output in seven quarters. These strategic improvements aim to bolster Largo’s financial health while navigating a competitive market landscape.

For further insights into TSE:LGO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LGO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.