Largo price target lowered to $4.20 from $4.40 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright lowered the firm’s price target on Largo (LGO) to $4.20 from $4.40 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the Q3 report. The firm believes Largo remains well positioned to benefit from operational efficiencies as management adapts to the challenges of a softer vanadium pricing environment.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on LGO:
- Largo Resources Cuts Costs and Boosts Production
- Largo Resources Faces Financial Decline in 2024
- Largo Inc. Announces Q3 Results and Strategic Plans
- Largo Inc. Boosts Brazilian Vanadium-Titanium Operations
- Largo Resources Boosts Production and Secures Key Deal
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.