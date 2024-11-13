Largo price target lowered to $4.20 from $4.40 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright lowered the firm’s price target on Largo (LGO) to $4.20 from $4.40 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the Q3 report. The firm believes Largo remains well positioned to benefit from operational efficiencies as management adapts to the challenges of a softer vanadium pricing environment.

