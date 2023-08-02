Largo (LGO) Price Target Increased by 5.11% to 8.93

The average one-year price target for Largo (NASDAQ:LGO) has been revised to 8.93 / share. This is an increase of 5.11% from the prior estimate of 8.50 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.92 to a high of 12.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 89.67% from the latest reported closing price of 4.71 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in Largo. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 6.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LGO is 0.06%, a decrease of 33.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.60% to 39,600K shares. The put/call ratio of LGO is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arias Resource Capital Gp holds 28,039K shares representing 43.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 5,296K shares representing 8.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,120K shares, representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGO by 5.57% over the last quarter.

GOFIX - GMO Resources Fund Class III holds 1,274K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 1,147K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,115K shares, representing an increase of 2.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGO by 89.08% over the last quarter.

GCCHX - GMO Climate Change Fund Class III holds 1,008K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Largo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Largo Resources can service multiple vanadium market applications through the supply of its unrivaled VPURETM and VPURE+TM products, which are sourced from one of the world’s highest-grade vanadium deposits at the Maracás Menchen Mine located in Brazil. Largo is also focused on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions with its world-class VCHARGE± vanadium redox flow battery systems.

