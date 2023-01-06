Largest U.S. refinery returns to production after shutdown -sources

Jan 6 (Reuters) - The largest U.S. crude oil refinery, Motiva Enterprises MOTIV.UL 626,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas plant, returned to production late last week, said people familiar with plant operations.

The refinery was shut on Dec. 23 by frigid weather from Winter Storm Elliott. Motiva began restarting the refinery on Dec. 25 and had said returning the plant to production could continue through Jan. 11, according to a notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba)

((erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 746 4269; Reuters Messaging: erwin.seba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.