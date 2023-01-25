Largest U.S. refinery operating normally after storm upsets - sources

Adds company not replying

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Motiva Enterprises' MOTIV.UL 626,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas refinery, the largest in the United States, was operating normally on Wednesday after upsets on Tuesday caused by severe storms, said people familiar with plant operations.

A Motiva spokesperson did not reply to a request for comment.

Charge pumps on the 42,000-bpd jet-kerosene hydrotreater 2 and 19,200-bpd lube oil hydrocracker restarted overnight after being knocked out during the Tuesday evening storm, the sources said.

A lube oil production unit was also knocked out of operation following the storm but was working again by Wednesday morning, according to the sources.

