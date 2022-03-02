Largest Dutch pension fund ABP to sell all Russian investments

Contributor
Toby Sterling Editing by Chris Reese Reuters
Published

ABP, the largest Dutch pension fund, said on Wednesday it would sell its investments in Russian companies in reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

AMSTERDAM, March 2 (Reuters) - ABP, the largest Dutch pension fund, said on Wednesday it would sell its investments in Russian companies in reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement, the company said as of Feb. 24, it had 520 million euros ($579 million) of investments in Russia. The fund has 539 billion euros in assets in all.

($1 = 0.8987 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by Chris Reese Editing by Chris Reese)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters