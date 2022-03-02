Largest Dutch pension fund ABP to sell all Russian investments

AMSTERDAM, March 2 (Reuters) - ABP, the largest Dutch pension fund, said on Wednesday it would sell its investments in Russian companies in reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement, the company said as of Feb. 24, it had 520 million euros ($579 million) of investments in Russia. The fund has 539 billion euros in assets in all.

($1 = 0.8987 euros)

