Largest Contracted Chip Manufacturer Set To Open Plant In Arizona

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. TSM is Silicon Valley’s go-to chip manufacturer. TSMC strategic Arizona plant will manufacture cutting-edge 5 nanometer transistors. The advanced semiconductor plant will cost $12 billion and its target completion is 2024.

This news followed the Trump Administration voicing its concern about chip-makers reliance on Asia. According to sources familiar with the matter, both the State and Commerce Department are involved with the plans.

Innovative chipmakers like Qualcomm QCOM, Nvidia NVDA, and AMD AMD rely on TSMC for their manufacturing needs. TSMC’s move to the US marks a big win for US semiconductor companies. TSMC’s scale and manufacturing capabilities are unmatched.

Innovation-driven chipmakers are forced to use TSMC because no other fabricator can meet their requirements. TSMC has driven over 15% CAGR on its top and bottom lines since it went public in 1994. TSM shares have driven consistent growth for decades and will for decades to come.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks



Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.



This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.



See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.