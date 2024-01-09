Largest Brazil farm coop gets new soy sooner as heat shortens cycle

By Roberto Samora

SAO PAULO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Coamo, Brazil's largest farm cooperative, will receive large volumes of soy by end-January as local growers anticipate speeding up the harvesting cycle due to unusually hot weather, Airton Galinari, head of the business, said on a podcast on Tuesday.

The last time Coamo reported large incoming soy volumes for January was in 2018/2019, five cycles ago, when the firm got almost 20% of all the soy that Coamo received in that season in the first month of the year, Galinari said on the official Coamo podcast.

He could not predict total volumes that will come in this month, but said Coamo is off to a strong start as farmers in Parana state, Brazil's second-largest producer in the previous soy cycle, brought forward the harvest by between 10 to 15 days due to high temperatures.

"What we are seeing are long days, with sunlight intensity and high temperatures that shorten cycles," he said.

With the early arrival of the Brazilian soy harvest, port premiums relative to Chicago "fell sharply," said the Galinari, noting this is despite the expectation of a smaller crop in Brazil's Center-West.

Soybean premiums at the port of Paranagua fell to 5 cents per bushel SB-PREMP-C1, compared to 80 cents at the end of last year, according Cepea/Esalq data.

But as Argentina and Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul state should produce more soybeans this season than in the last, when a drought spoiled much of their crops, soybean prices have been contained.

"The buyer, knowing that there will be supplies, takes his foot off the gas and that brings down the premiums," Galinari said.

According to the executive, with the shortening of the soy cycle, yields are being compromised though for now they are on average.

In the west of Parana, he said, yields are we around 55 to 65 60-kilogram bags per hectares.

