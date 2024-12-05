Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names

Latest data shows the largest indicative borrow rate increases among liquid option names include: Poet Technologies (POET) 35.27% +2.86, Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) 3.27% +0.84, Kinross Gold (KGC) 3.24% +0.71, Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) 90.49% +0.69, Medical Properties Trust (MPW) 3.36% +0.55, Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) 7.71% +0.41, Symbiotic (SYM) 4.39% +0.28, Nikola (NKLA) 89.13% +0.24, Agora (API) 10.18% +0.20, and BCE (BCE) 0.54% +0.18.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on POET:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.