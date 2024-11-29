News & Insights

Stocks
AMTX

Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names

November 29, 2024 — 08:45 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Latest data shows the largest indicative borrow rate increases among liquid option names include: SPIRIT AIRLINES INC. (SAVEQ) 382.54% +72.80, Luminar Technologies (LAZR) 43.21% +23.19, SoundHound AI (SOUN) 15.04% +5.29, Cassava Sciences (SAVA) 33.84% +3.56, NIO (NIO) 8.02% +3.18, ALTC Acquisition Corp (OKLO) 9.85% +2.46, VinFast Auto LTD (VFS) 111.97% +2.26, EWW (EWW) 3.39% +2.16, Aemetis (AMTX) 14.15% +1.92, and Equinor (EQNR) 5.27% +1.91.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LAZR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMTX
EQNR
EWW
LAZR
NIO
OKLO
SAVA
SOUN
VFS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.