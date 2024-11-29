Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names

Latest data shows the largest indicative borrow rate increases among liquid option names include: SPIRIT AIRLINES INC. (SAVEQ) 382.54% +72.80, Luminar Technologies (LAZR) 43.21% +23.19, SoundHound AI (SOUN) 15.04% +5.29, Cassava Sciences (SAVA) 33.84% +3.56, NIO (NIO) 8.02% +3.18, ALTC Acquisition Corp (OKLO) 9.85% +2.46, VinFast Auto LTD (VFS) 111.97% +2.26, EWW (EWW) 3.39% +2.16, Aemetis (AMTX) 14.15% +1.92, and Equinor (EQNR) 5.27% +1.91.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LAZR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.