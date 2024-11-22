News & Insights

Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names

November 22, 2024 — 08:45 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Latest data shows the largest indicative borrow rate increases among liquid option names include: SPIRIT AIRLINES INC. (SAVEQ) 268.16% +18.78, Wix.com (WIX) 5.10% +4.85, Azul (AZUL) 30.34% +3.18, Defiance 1.75x MSTR ETF (MSTX) 10.10% +0.83, Silvercorp Metals (SVM) 3.20% +0.70, ImmunityBio (IBRX) 22.52% +0.61, Poet Technologies (POET) 31.28% +0.50, Canopy Growth (CGC) 25.90% +0.48, Pan American Silver (PAAS) 0.77% +0.46, and Endeavour Silver (EXK) 2.08% +0.38.

