Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names

Latest data shows the largest indicative borrow rate increases among liquid option names include: tempus AI Inc Class A (TEM) 249.82% +6.76, Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) 88.14% +0.86, Agora (API) 10.72% +0.74, Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) 1.23% +0.70, Alamos Gold (AGI) 1.76% +0.37, Energy Fuels (UUUU) 1.80% +0.30, Urban Outfitters (URBN) 0.52% +0.27, Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) 10.03% +0.22, Stryker (SYK) 0.41% +0.16, and Arista Networks (ANET) 0.41% +0.16.

