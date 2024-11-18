News & Insights

Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names

November 18, 2024 — 08:45 am EST

Latest data shows the largest indicative borrow rate increases among liquid option names include: Quantum Computing (QUBT) 61.57% +6.00, TORM plc (TRMD) 22.95% +3.56, Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) 232.14% +2.57, Canopy Growth (CGC) 17.56% +2.18, ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Natural Gas (KOLD) 22.85% +1.68, ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT) 14.42% +1.57, NIO (NIO) 3.21% +1.18, Aurora Cannabis (ACB) 5.54% +0.57, Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) 7.89% +0.48, and AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) 31.67% +0.42.

