Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names

November 11, 2024 — 08:45 am EST

Latest data shows the largest indicative borrow rate increases among liquid option names include: LASER PHOTONICS CORPORATION (LASE) 232.53% +20.43, Alto Neuroscience Inc (ANRO) 12.29% +9.88, GEO Group (GEO) 9.50% +9.21, Canoo (GOEV) 77.24% +4.50, Tal Education Group (TAL) 4.28% +4.01, Luminar Technologies (LAZR) 29.68% +3.88, Mullen Automotive (MULN) 155.20% +3.82, CoreCivic (CXW) 8.47% +3.10, Polestar Automotive (PSNY) 28.27% +2.77, and Reddit Inc (RDDT) 2.95% +2.70.

