Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names

October 23, 2024 — 08:45 am EDT

Latest data shows the largest indicative borrow rate increases among liquid option names include: LASER PHOTONICS CORPORATION (blue‘>LASE) 748.25% +215.44, Canoo (GOEV) 164.60% +76.08, Odyssey Marine (OMEX) 69.13% +19.01, T-REX 2X LONG MSTR DAILY TARGET (MSTU) 38.59% +13.47, Bluebird Bio (BLUE) 15.04% +2.63, US Global Jets ETF (JETS) 6.99% +2.26, ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR) 14.62% +1.83, Beyond Meat (BYND) 42.07% +1.62, BigBearai Holdings (BBAI) 16.73% +1.37, and Canopy Growth (CGC) 21.52% +1.30.

