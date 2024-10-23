Latest data shows the largest indicative borrow rate increases among liquid option names include: LASER PHOTONICS CORPORATION (blue‘>LASE) 748.25% +215.44, Canoo (GOEV) 164.60% +76.08, Odyssey Marine (OMEX) 69.13% +19.01, T-REX 2X LONG MSTR DAILY TARGET (MSTU) 38.59% +13.47, Bluebird Bio (BLUE) 15.04% +2.63, US Global Jets ETF (JETS) 6.99% +2.26, ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR) 14.62% +1.83, Beyond Meat (BYND) 42.07% +1.62, BigBearai Holdings (BBAI) 16.73% +1.37, and Canopy Growth (CGC) 21.52% +1.30.
Read More on LASE:
- Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
- Laser Photonics ‘lands sale’ of CTIR-3050 to Thermodyne Powder Coating
- Capybara calls Laser Photonics response to short report ‘flaccid’
- Laser Photonics comments on stock volatility amid short report
- LASER PHOTONICS CORPORATION trading halted, volatility trading pause
