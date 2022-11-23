Larger protests under control at Foxconn's major iPhone factory in China - source

TAIPEI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Larger protests at Foxconn's 2317.TW flagship iPhone plant in China were under control and the company continued to communicate with employees engaged in smaller protests, a source said on Thursday.

Hundreds of workers joined protests at Foxconn's major iPhone plant China's Zhengzhou this week, with some men smashing surveillance cameras and windows, footage uploaded on social media showed.

(Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

