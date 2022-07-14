Commodities

Larger German 2022 wheat and rapeseed crops forecast

Germany's 2022 wheat crop will increase 5.3% on the year to 22.51 million tonnes, the country's association of farm cooperatives said in its latest harvest estimate on Thursday.

The association forecast Germany's 2022 winter rapeseed crop will rise 8.2 % from last summer’s crop to 3.77 million tonnes.

In its previous forecast in June, the association had estimated Germany’s 2022 wheat crop at 22.65 million tonnes and the winter rapeseed crop at 3.78 million tonnes.

But dry, hot weather earlier in the summer had caused some stress to German grains, the association said.

