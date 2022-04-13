Larger German 2022 wheat and rapeseed crops forecast

HAMBURG, April 13 (Reuters) - Germany's 2022 wheat crop of all types will increase 6.2% on the year to 22.70 million tonnes, the country's association of farm cooperatives said in its second harvest estimate on Wednesday.

The association forecast Germany's 2022 winter rapeseed crop will rise 11.1% from last summer’s crop to 3.88 million tonnes.

In its first forecast in March, the association had estimated Germany’s wheat crop this summer at 22.61 million tonnes and the winter rapeseed crop at 3.90 million tonnes.

Grain importers globally have been hit by surging prices after the sudden stop to grain exports from Ukraine and a sharp reduction from Russia following the conflict in Ukraine, which Moscow terms a special operation, closed ports. GRA/

Germany is a major wheat exporter and good German crops this summer would help meet world demand suffering from reduced Ukrainian and Russian exports disrupted by the fighting in Ukraine, traders say.

German grains had overall developed well after mild winter weather and had benefited from a rainy start to April, the association said.

Sowings of spring grains has generally progressed well.

Germany is the European Union’s second largest wheat producer after France and in many years the EU’s largest producer of rapeseed, Europe’s main oilseed for edible oil and biodiesel production.

The winter barley crop, mostly used for animal feed, will be little changed, up 0.1% on the year to 8.89 million tonnes despite a reduction in sowings, the association said.

The spring barley crop, used for beer and malt production, will increase 15.2% after an expansion of sowings to 1.74 million tonnes.

The grain maize (corn) crop will fall 2.8% to 4.31 million tonnes because of an expected yield reduction, it said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Tomasz Janowski)

