Large U.S. refineries shut, fuel prices soar as storm outages surpass 1.5 million

By early afternoon, more than 1.5 million U.S. homes and businesses were without power, largely in the Southeast and Midwest; North Carolina counted more than 187,000 without power.

"Crews are restoring power but high winds are making repairs challenging at most of the 4,600 outage locations," Duke Energy spokesman Jeff Brooks wrote on Twitter on Friday.

Heating oil and natural gas futures rose sharply in response to the cold. U.S. heating oil futures HOc1 gained 4.6% while natural gas futures NGc1 rose 3.5%.

In New England, gas for Friday at the Algonquin hub NG-CG-BS-SNL soared 361% to a near 11-month high of $30 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

About half of the power generated in New England comes from gas-fired plants, but on the coldest days, power generators shift to burn more oil. According to grid operator New England ISO, power companies' generation mix was at 17% from oil-fired plants as of midday Friday.

ISO New England said its system was “looking OK” for the weekend and didn’t anticipate transmission system problems.

In West Texas, next-day gas at the Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL jumped 22% to around $9 mmBtu, the highest since the 2021 freeze.

In New York, gas for Friday soared 346% to $28 per mmBtu, the highest since hitting a record $140 in January 2018.

Gas output dropped about 6.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) over the past four days to a preliminary nine-month low of 92.4 bcfd on Friday as wells froze in Texas, Oklahoma, North Dakota, Pennsylvania and elsewhere.

That is the biggest drop in gas output since the February 2021 freeze knocked out power for millions in Texas.

One billion cubic feet is enough gas to supply about 5 million U.S. homes for a day.

U.S. power and natgas prices soar to multi-year highs on extreme cold

FACTBOX-Over 300,000 without power on U.S. East Coast, in Texas, due to winter storms

Deep freeze grips U.S. as winter 'bomb cyclone' looms ahead of holiday weekend

(Reporting by Erwin Seba and Scott DiSavino; additional reporting by Laila Kearney; editing by Jonathan Oatis, Kirsten Donovan)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.