Large stocks push near-term LME tin discount to record high

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The discount on tin for near-term delivery compared with the three-month contract on the London Metal Exchange (LME) has reached its record high, highlighting surging stocks.

Tin, used extensively by the semiconductor industry, has been under pressure from large inventories and weak demand despite this month's mining ban in the world's third-biggest mining nation Myanmar.

The discount, or contango, for cash tin against the three-month contract CMSN0-3 was at $312 a metric ton at Monday's market close, its highest ever level, according to the data going back to 1989.

The discount was last at $305 on Tuesday, compared to a premium, or backwardation, of $1,700 two months ago when there was a squeeze across the front part of the LME tin curve and stocks in the LME system were low.

Since mid-June, tin inventories in the LME-approved warehouses MSNSTX-TOTAL tripled to 6,000 metric tons from 2,060 and are currently at the highest since 2020.

Stocks of tin SSN-TOTAL-W in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange are up 85% so far this year at 8,633 tons.

The LME benchmark three-month aluminium contract CMSN3 was down 1% at $25,055 per metric ton on Tuesday, after hitting $24,605, its lowest since May 26.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((polina.devitt@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: polina.devitt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.