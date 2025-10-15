Large Investment Manager Hits the Eject Button on Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock. Should Retail Investors Look to Buy on the Dip?

Key Points

Sold 710,865 shares of NICE; with an estimated transaction value of $120.03 million based on the quarterly average price

This represents a 1.97% reduction in 13F reportable assets under management for the period ended Q3 2025.

Post-trade stake: 0 shares, valued at $0

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

On October 14, 2025, CCLA Investment Management disclosed it had sold its entire position in NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) in an estimated $120.03 million transaction.

What Happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 14, 2025, CCLA Investment Management exited its holding in NICE by selling all 710,865 shares, with an estimated trade value of $120.03 million.

What Else to Know

CCLA Investment Management sold out of NICE, reducing its post-trade stake to zero; the position now represents 0% of 13F AUM.

Top holdings following the filing:

NASDAQ:MSFT – $369.63 million (5.9% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NASDAQ:GOOGL – $345.87 million (5.5% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NASDAQ:AMZN – $269.0 million (4.3% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NASDAQ:AVGO – $207.92 million (3.3% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NYSE:V – $180.65 million (2.9% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of October 13, 2025, shares of NICE were priced at $132.00, marking a 23.8% decrease over the year ended October 13, 2025. Over the same period, shares have underperformed the S&P 500 by 35.5 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.84 billion Net Income (TTM) $541.15 million Price (as of market close 2025-10-13) $132.00 One-Year Price Change (23.83%)

Company Snapshot

NICE Ltd. delivers AI-powered cloud software solutions designed to optimize customer experience and enhance compliance for enterprises and public sector organizations worldwide. The company leverages a broad portfolio of proprietary platforms and analytics tools to address complex business needs in digital transformation, financial crime prevention, and operational efficiency.

The company offers AI-driven cloud platforms for customer experience, financial crime prevention, analytics, and digital evidence management, including flagship products such as CXone, Enlighten, and X-Sight.

NICE Ltd. serves a global client base of enterprises, contact centers, financial institutions, and public safety agencies seeking advanced automation, compliance, and customer engagement solutions. It operates a subscription-based business model, generating revenue from cloud services, software licensing, and value-added solutions for enterprise and public sector clients.

Foolish Take

In a recent regulatory filing, CCLA Investment Management revealed that it has completely sold out of its ~$120 million position in NICE, an Israeli software company. This move comes following a tough period for NICE stock.

Over the last five years, the company's stock has consistently underperformed the broader market. Shares have logged a total return of (44%) over this period, equating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of (11%). This compares quite unfavorably to the S&P 500, which has generated a total return of 105% over the last five years, equating to a CAGR of 15%.

All that said, NICE's stock performance doesn't reflect its underlying fundamentals. Total revenue, net income, and free cash flow have all increased significantly over the last five years, indicating strength in the company's business model, which relies on artificial intelligence (AI) to power applications serving contact centers, financial institutions, and public safety organizations. Moreover, the company recently announced plans to buy back up to $500 million worth of its outstanding shares, which could help put a floor under its share price.

While CCLA's recent sale does indicate the deterioration of some institutional support, retail investors may want to take a look at NICE -- an under-the-radar AI growth stock.

Glossary

13F reportable assets: Assets disclosed by institutional investment managers in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm on behalf of clients.

Quarterly average price: The average price of a security over a specific quarter, often used to estimate transaction values.

Post-trade stake: The number of shares or value held in a position after a trade is completed.

Flagship products: A company's leading or most prominent products, often representing its brand or core offerings.

Cloud platforms: Online computing environments that provide scalable software and services over the internet.

Digital evidence management: Systems for storing, organizing, and analyzing electronic data used in investigations or compliance.

Financial crime prevention: Technologies and practices designed to detect and stop illegal financial activities, such as fraud or money laundering.

Compliance: Adhering to laws, regulations, and industry standards relevant to a business or sector.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Operational efficiency: The ability of a company to deliver products or services using minimal resources and costs.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2025

Jake Lerch has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, and Visa. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, Nice, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.