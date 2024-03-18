News & Insights

US Markets

Large grains, sugar terminal in Brazil projects 15% increase in shipments

Credit: REUTERS/MARCELO TEIXEIRA

March 18, 2024 — 11:24 am EDT

Written by Roberto Samora for Reuters ->

By Roberto Samora

SANTOS, March 18 (Reuters) - Logistics company CLI, who operates one of the largest agricultural commodities export terminals in Brazil, projects to ship around 15% more grains and sugar in 2024 due to increased demand from commodities traders and mills.

According to the company's director of operations, Luis Neves, sugar shipments will likely grow more than 1 million metric tons this year to up to 9.5 million tons, while grains loadings are estimated to increase 1 million tons to 6.5 million tons.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora, writing by Marcelo Teixeira)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.