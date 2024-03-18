Large grains, sugar terminal in Brazil projects 15% increase in shipments

By Roberto Samora

SANTOS, March 18 (Reuters) - Logistics company CLI, who operates one of the largest agricultural commodities export terminals in Brazil, projects to ship around 15% more grains and sugar in 2024 due to increased demand from commodities traders and mills.

According to the company's director of operations, Luis Neves, sugar shipments will likely grow more than 1 million metric tons this year to up to 9.5 million tons, while grains loadings are estimated to increase 1 million tons to 6.5 million tons.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora, writing by Marcelo Teixeira)

