Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

April 25 (Reuters) - A large fire was reported early on Monday at an oil storage facility in the Russian city of Bryansk, Russian news agencies reported, citing the emergency services ministry.

No further detail has been provided.

Bryansk is located about 380 km (236 miles) southwest of Moscow. The city is the administrative centre of the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

