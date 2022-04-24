Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Contributor
Lidia Kelly Reuters
Published

A large fire was reported early on Monday at an oil storage facility in the Russian city of Bryansk, Russian news agencies reported, citing the emergency services ministry.

April 25 (Reuters) - A large fire was reported early on Monday at an oil storage facility in the Russian city of Bryansk, Russian news agencies reported, citing the emergency services ministry.

No further detail has been provided.

Bryansk is located about 380 km (236 miles) southwest of Moscow. The city is the administrative centre of the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((lidia.kelly@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More