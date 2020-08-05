Large fire breaks out in market in Ajman, UAE

Adds witness, detail.

DUBAI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - A large fire broke out on Wednesday evening at a market in the emirate of Ajman in the United Arab Emirates, according to local media reports and a source present at the scene.

The witness told Reuters the fire, which was earlier reported by The National and Gulf News newspapers, was being tackled by emergency services.

Local officials could not immediately be reached for comment or confirmation, and no statements were carried by state media.

(Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Jan Harvey)

((lisa.barrington@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.