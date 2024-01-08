News & Insights

Energy

Large crude unit, coker shut at biggest US refinery -sources

January 08, 2024 — 10:05 pm EST

Written by Erwin Seba for Reuters ->

By Erwin Seba

HOUSTON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The large crude distillation unit (CDU) and coker were shut on Monday at Motiva Enterprises MOTIV.UL 626,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas refinery, the largest in the U.S., said sources familiar with plant operations.

The 350,000-bpd VPS-5 CDU and the 110,000-bpd DCU-2 coker are scheduled to remain shut for a 45-day planned overhaul.

A Motiva spokesperson did not reply to a request for comment.

In November, Motiva moved the overhaul's scheduled start from from March to January to avoid equipment failure on DCU-2 that would cause an unplanned shutdown.

VPS-5, the largest of three CDUs at the refinery that break down crude oil into feedstocks for all other units, also needs equipment repaired and replaced, the sources said.

The addition of VPS-5 in 2012 more than doubled the capacity of the refinery.

VPS-5 feeds residual crude oil to DCU-2, which converts it into either motor fuel feedstocks or petroleum coke, which can be a substitute for coal.

A sulfur recovery unit will also be shut for work while the CDU and coker are shut, the sources said.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Kim Coghill and Rashmi Aich)

((erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 746 4269; Reuters Messaging: erwin.seba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

EnergyUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.