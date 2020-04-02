Income investors seeking equities to buy right now should consider one of more than two-dozen large-cap stocks going ex-dividend next week.

Several characteristics make large-cap stocks desirable as core portfolio building blocks. Generally stocks of older and established companies, these equities typically offer a high degree of operational and financial transparency. This transparency allows investors easy access to information for stock analysis and evaluation.

As established companies with businesses that generate relatively reliable results, these companies can establish set dividend policies that have specific payout and growth commitments over the long term. Furthermore, as large and established companies, many of the large-cap companies generally have a portfolio of diversified businesses. This strategy allows these companies to take advantage of market growth across several sectors and weather downturns in one of the several markets in which the companies operate.

Sorted in ascending order by dividend yield and for investor’s immediate consideration, below are 18 stocks with market capitalizations of more than $10 billion that go ex-dividend next week. Most of these equities have also boosted their annual dividend payout at least the last five consecutive years. Therefore, interested investors who are looking to take advantage of the upcoming dividend distributions should not delay their own analysis and due diligence.

The market capitalizations range between $10.7 billion for Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (NYSE:DGX) to the high $24 billion for Mastercard, Inc. (NYSE:MA). The average capitalization of the entire group is more than $73 billion. The dividend yields range from 0.54% (Progressive Corporation, NYSE:PGR) to 7.1% (AT&T, Inc., NYSE:T), with a 2.5% simple average yield.

Just two companies on the list below – Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) and General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – have failed to boost their dividends in the past 12 months. Unfortunately, the current economic slump might push additional companies to cut or suspend their dividends. As of now, the other equities on the list below have boosted their annual dividend payouts between two and 53 consecutive years for an average current streak of more than 10 years of consecutive annual dividend hikes.

Because of the current market decline, only a third of companies on the list below – Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR), Mastercard, Inc. (NYSE:MA), Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG), Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL), Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) and General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – currently still have positive total returns over the trailing 12 months. However, most of these stocks have delivered strong returns over the last three and five years and should return to offering positive return as the markets recover. Below are the 18 large-cap stocks that are going ex-dividend next week sorted in ascending order by their current dividend yield.

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #18

Progressive Corporation ( NYSE:PGR

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 6.1%, 105%, 201%

Dividend Yield: 0.54%

Market Cap: $43.22 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1965

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 2 years

April 1, 2020 Closing Price: $73.84

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #17

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): -8.3%, 54%, 86%

Dividend Yield: 0.66%

Market Cap: $33.09 Billion

Sector: IT & Communications

First Dividend: 1992

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 6 years

April 1, 2020 Closing Price: $311.81

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #16

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 3.2%, 118%, 186%

Dividend Yield: 0.66%

Market Cap: $240.18 Billion

Sector: Industrials

First Dividend: 2006

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 8 years

April 1, 2020 Closing Price: $241.56

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #15

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): -11.2%, 103%, 145%

Dividend Yield: 0.92%

Market Cap: $59.91 Billion

Sector: Industrials

First Dividend: 2011

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 8 years

April 1, 2020 Closing Price: $230.00

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #14

Dollar General Corporation ( NYSE:DG

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 27.7%, 122%, 108%

Dividend Yield: 0.95%

Market Cap: $38.05 Billion

Sector: Services

First Dividend: 1975

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 4 years

April 1, 2020 Closing Price: $151.01

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #13

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): -5.1%, 51%, 95%

Dividend Yield: 1.76%

Market Cap: $17.45 Billion

Sector: Consumer Products

First Dividend: 1925

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 19 years

April 1, 2020 Closing Price: $141.21

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #12

Oracle Corporation ( NYSE:ORCL

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): -7.8%, 14%, 21%

Dividend Yield: 1.99%

Market Cap: $155.03 Billion

Sector: IT & Communications

First Dividend: 2009

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 6 years

April 1, 2020 Closing Price: $48.33

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #11

Hormel Foods Corporation ( NYSE:HRL

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 6.7%, 42%, 77%

Dividend Yield: 1.99%

Market Cap: $25.08 Billion

Sector: Consumer Products

First Dividend: 1928

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 53 years

April 1, 2020 Closing Price: $46.64

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #10

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. ( NYSE:MMC

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): -6.0%, 24%, 68%

Dividend Yield: 2.11%

Market Cap: $43.57 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1923

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 10 years

April 1, 2020 Closing Price: $86.46

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #9

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): -24.3%, -7%, 11%

Dividend Yield: 2.37%

Market Cap: $78.10 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1857

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 9 years

April 1, 2020 Closing Price: $42.39

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #8

Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax ( NYSE:BNS

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): -23.0%, -22%, -3%

Dividend Yield: 2.71%

Market Cap: $48.84 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1834

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 9 years

April 1, 2020 Closing Price: $40.60

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #7

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): -8.3%, -12%, 17%

Dividend Yield: 2.79%

Market Cap: $10.72 Billion

Sector: Health Care

First Dividend: 2004

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 8 years

April 1, 2020 Closing Price: $80.30

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #6

Campbell Soup Company ( NYSE:CPB

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 25.7%, -11%, 14%

Dividend Yield: 3.03%

Market Cap: $13.93 Billion

Sector: Consumer Products

First Dividend: 1902

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 0 years

April 1, 2020 Closing Price: $46.16

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #5

General Dynamics Corporation ( NYSE:GD

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): -18.8%, -23%, 10%

Dividend Yield: 3.33%

Market Cap: $38.32 Billion

Sector: Industrials

First Dividend: 1979

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 6 years

April 1, 2020 Closing Price: $132.31

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #4

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 5.8%, -1%, 10%

Dividend Yield: 3.71%

Market Cap: $31.99 Billion

Sector: Consumer Products

First Dividend: 1898

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 0 years

April 1, 2020 Closing Price: $52.77

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #3

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): -16.6%, 12%, 27%

Dividend Yield: 3.94%

Market Cap: $10.77 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1973

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 9 years

April 1, 2020 Closing Price: $36.54

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #2

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): -5.0%, 25%, 35%

Dividend Yield: 4.58%

Market Cap: $222.22 Billion

Sector: IT & Communications

First Dividend: 1984

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 15 years

April 1, 2020 Closing Price: $53.73

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #1

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): -0.5%, -15%, 20%

Dividend Yield: 7.14%

Market Cap: $209.09 Billion

Sector: IT & Communications

First Dividend: 1881

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 15 years

April 1, 2020 Closing Price: $29.15

Dividend increases and dividend decreases, new dividend announcements, dividend suspensions and other dividend changes occur daily. To make sure you don’t miss any important announcements, sign up for our E-mail Alerts. Let us do the hard work of gathering the data and sending the relevant information directly to your inbox.

In addition to E-mail Alerts, you will have access to our powerful dividend research tools. Take a quick video tour of the tools suite.

Ned Piplovic is the assistant editor of website content at Eagle Financial Publications. He graduated from Columbia University with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Philosophy. Prior to joining Eagle, Ned spent 15 years in corporate operations and financial management. Ned writes for www.DividendInvestor.com and www.StockInvestor.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.