Income investors seeking equities to buy right now should consider one of more than two-dozen large-cap stocks going ex-dividend next week.

Several characteristics make large-cap stocks desirable as core portfolio building blocks. Generally stocks of older and established companies, these equities typically offer a high degree of operational and financial transparency. This transparency allows investors easy access to information for stock analysis and evaluation.

As established companies with businesses that generate relatively reliable results, these companies can establish set dividend policies that have specific payout and growth commitments over the long term. Furthermore, as large and established companies, many of the large-cap companies generally have a portfolio of diversified businesses. This strategy allows these companies to take advantage of market growth across several sectors and weather downturns in one of the several markets in which the companies operate.

Sorted in ascending order by dividend yield and for investor’s immediate consideration, below are 21 stocks with market capitalizations of more than $10 billion that go ex-dividend next week. Most of these equities have also boosted their annual dividend payout at least the last five consecutive years. Therefore, interested investors who are looking to take advantage of the upcoming dividend distributions should not delay their own analysis and due diligence.

The market capitalizations range between $10.2 billion for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to the high of more than $107 billion for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT). The average capitalization of the entire group is nearly $40 billion. The dividend yields range from a marginal 0.55% (Danaher Corporation, NYSE:DHR) to 8.43% (Altria Group, Inc., NYSE:MO), with a 3.7% simple average yield.

Three companies on the list below – Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR), Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) and Prudential Plc (NYSE:PUK) – have increased their annual dividend for the past two years. All other equities on the list below have boosted their annual dividend payouts between three and 42 consecutive years for an average current streak of nearly nine years of consecutive annual dividend hikes.

Because of the current market decline, only two companies on the list below – Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) and Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (NYSE:ITW) – currently have small positive total returns over the trailing 12 months. However, most of these stocks have delivered strong returns over the last three and five years and should return to offering positive return as the markets recover. Below are the 21 large-cap stocks that are going ex-dividend next week sorted in ascending order by their current dividend yield.

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #21

Danaher Corporation ( NYSE:DHR

Dividend Yield: 0.55%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 26, 2020

Pay Date: April 24, 2020

Market Cap: $91.75 Billion

Sector: Health Care

First Dividend: 1993

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 2 years

March 18, 2020 Closing Price: $131.78

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 0.7%, 50%, 98%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #20

Dividend Yield: 0.92%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 30, 2020

Pay Date: April 24, 2020

Market Cap: $36.01 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1990

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 8 years

March 18, 2020 Closing Price: $272.58

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): -11.6%, 16%, 43%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #19

Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd. Company ( NASDAQ:WLTW

Dividend Yield: 1.57%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 30, 2020

Pay Date: April 15, 2020

Market Cap: $22.28 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 2010

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 3 years

March 18, 2020 Closing Price: $173.12

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): -7.8%, 27%, 35%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #18

Stryker Corporation ( NYSE:SYK

Dividend Yield: 1.64%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 30, 2020

Pay Date: April 30, 2020

Market Cap: $52.50 Billion

Sector: Health Care

First Dividend: 1991

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 18 years

March 18, 2020 Closing Price: $140.16

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): -26.8%, 10%, 59%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #17

Dividend Yield: 2.34%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 30, 2020

Pay Date: April 14, 2020

Market Cap: $69.96 Billion

Sector: Consumer Products

First Dividend: 2001

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 6 years

March 18, 2020 Closing Price: $48.82

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): -0.2%, 11%, 45%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #16

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE

Dividend Yield: 2.40%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 30, 2020

Pay Date: May 08, 2020

Market Cap: $39.74 Billion

Sector: Industrials

First Dividend: 1937

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 2 years

March 18, 2020 Closing Price: $126.71

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): -26.4%, 12%, 43%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #15

Dividend Yield: 2.43%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 30, 2020

Pay Date: April 15, 2020

Market Cap: $12.12 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1993

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 3 years

March 18, 2020 Closing Price: $129.92

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): -1.7%, 48%, 80%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #14

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. ( NYSE:ELS

Dividend Yield: 2.44%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 26, 2020

Pay Date: April 10, 2020

Market Cap: $10.22 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1993

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 6 years

March 18, 2020 Closing Price: $56.14

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): -16.2%, 26%, 78%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #13

Illinois Tool Works, Inc. ( NYSE:ITW

Dividend Yield: 2.68%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 30, 2020

Pay Date: April 15, 2020

Market Cap: $50.86 Billion

Sector: Industrials

First Dividend: 1933

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 6 years

March 18, 2020 Closing Price: $159.50

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 1.1%, 13%, 58%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #12

Medtronic PLC ( NYSE:MDT

Dividend Yield: 2.69%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 26, 2020

Pay Date: April 17, 2020

Market Cap: $107.49 Billion

Sector: Health Care

First Dividend: 1977

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 42 years

March 18, 2020 Closing Price: $80.21

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): -16.5%, -2%, 8%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #11

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. ( NYSE:IFF

Dividend Yield: 2.74%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 25, 2020

Pay Date: April 06, 2020

Market Cap: $11.69 Billion

Sector: Materials

First Dividend: 1956

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 6 years

March 18, 2020 Closing Price: $109.48

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): -10.8%, -11%, 3%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #10

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. ( NYSE:ARE

Dividend Yield: 3.05%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 30, 2020

Pay Date: April 15, 2020

Market Cap: $16.59 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1997

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 9 years

March 18, 2020 Closing Price: $135.18

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): -1.6%, 32%, 52%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #9

Dividend Yield: 3.50%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 30, 2020

Pay Date: April 15, 2020

Market Cap: $25.54 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1998

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 8 years

March 18, 2020 Closing Price: $181.59

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): -18.1%, -7%, 4%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #8

Essex Property Trust, Inc. ( NYSE:ESS

Dividend Yield: 3.52%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 30, 2020

Pay Date: April 15, 2020

Market Cap: $15.60 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1994

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 19 years

March 18, 2020 Closing Price: $236.07

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): -24.5%, -1%, 2%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #7

Prudential Plc ( NYSE:PUK

Dividend Yield: 4.75%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 26, 2020

Pay Date: May 15, 2020

Market Cap: $19.29 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1993

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 2 years

March 18, 2020 Closing Price: $19.35

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): -45.9%, -41%, -46%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #6

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX

Dividend Yield: 4.96%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 30, 2020

Pay Date: April 30, 2020

Market Cap: $18.42 Billion

Sector: Utilities

First Dividend: 1990

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 15 years

March 18, 2020 Closing Price: $51.36

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): -17.9%, -29%, -8%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #5

US Bancorp ( NYSE:USB

Dividend Yield: 4.98%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 30, 2020

Pay Date: April 15, 2020

Market Cap: $52.67 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1930

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 9 years

March 18, 2020 Closing Price: $33.72

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): -33.3%, -31%, -12%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #4

Dividend Yield: 6.49%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 30, 2020

Pay Date: April 15, 2020

Market Cap: $11.04 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1998

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 6 years

March 18, 2020 Closing Price: $64.11

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): -23.5%, 7%, 5%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #3

British American Tobacco Plc ( NYSE:BTI

Dividend Yield: 7.60%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 26, 2020

Pay Date: May 18, 2020

Market Cap: $73.41 Billion

Sector: Consumer Products

First Dividend: 1998

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 3 years

March 18, 2020 Closing Price: $33.69

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): -12.1%, -36%, -17%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #2

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Dividend Yield: 7.74%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 30, 2020

Pay Date: April 14, 2020

Market Cap: $10.19 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1952

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 3 years

March 18, 2020 Closing Price: $13.95

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): -55.2%, -46%, -21%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #1

Dividend Yield: 8.43%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 24, 2020

Pay Date: April 30, 2020

Market Cap: $74.06 Billion

Sector: Consumer Products

First Dividend: 1928

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 10 years

March 18, 2020 Closing Price: $39.85

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): -27.3%, -37%, 1%

