Income investors seeking equities to buy right now should consider one of more than two-dozen large-cap stocks going ex-dividend next week.

Several characteristics make large-cap stocks desirable as core portfolio building blocks. Generally stocks of older and established companies, these equities typically offer a high degree of operational and financial transparency. This transparency allows investors easy access to information for stock analysis and evaluation.

As established companies with businesses that generate relatively reliable results, these companies can establish set dividend policies that have specific payout and growth commitments over the long term. Furthermore, as large and established companies, many of the large-cap companies generally have a portfolio of diversified businesses. This strategy allows these companies to take advantage of market growth across several sectors and weather downturns in one of the several markets in which the companies operate.

Sorted in ascending order by dividend yield and for investor’s immediate consideration, below are 14 stocks with market capitalizations of more than $10 billion that go ex-dividend next week. Most of these equities have also boosted their annual dividend payout at least the last five consecutive years. Therefore, interested investors who are looking to take advantage of the upcoming dividend distributions should not delay their own analysis and due diligence.

The market capitalizations range between $10.75 billion for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) to the high of more than $262 billion for Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The average capitalization of the entire group is more than $65 billion. The dividend yields range from 2.03% (Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc., NYSE:BR) to 5.16% (PPL Corporation, NYSE:PPL), with a 3.02% simple average yield.

Two companies on the list below – Best Buy, Inc. (NYSE:BBY) and STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) – have not increased their annual dividend in the past 12 months. Additionally, the Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has boosted its annual payout only one year. All other equities on the list below have boosted their annual dividend payouts between five and 19 consecutive years for an average current streak of more than 12 years of consecutive annual dividend hikes.

Below are the 14 large-cap stocks that are going ex-dividend next week sorted in ascending order by their current dividend yield.

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #14

STMicroelectronics NV ( NYSE:STM

Dividend Yield: 0.81%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 16, 2020

Pay Date: March 24, 2020

Market Cap: $22.00 Billion

Sector: IT & Communications

First Dividend: 1999

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 0 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $24.70

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 59.2%, 66%, 181%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #13

Dividend Yield: 0.99%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 16, 2020

Pay Date: April 15, 2020

Market Cap: $55.00 Billion

Sector: Materials

First Dividend: 1936

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 6 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $190.85

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 13.7%, 58%, 73%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #12

Allegion Plc ( NYSE:ALLE

Dividend Yield: 1.08%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 16, 2020

Pay Date: March 31, 2020

Market Cap: $10.96 Billion

Sector: IT & Communications

First Dividend: 2014

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 5 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $118.39

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 35.9%, 63%, 112%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #11

Dividend Yield: 1.12%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 16, 2020

Pay Date: March 31, 2020

Market Cap: $36.55 Billion

Sector: Services

First Dividend: 1994

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 19 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $101.85

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 15.5%, 56%, 101%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #10

Dividend Yield: 1.33%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 16, 2020

Pay Date: March 31, 2020

Market Cap: $50.11 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 2013

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 6 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $90.55

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 27.7%, 57%, 110%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #9

Tiffany & Company ( NYSE:TIF

Dividend Yield: 1.76%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 19, 2020

Pay Date: April 10, 2020

Market Cap: $15.82 Billion

Sector: Services

First Dividend: 1988

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 17 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $131.92

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 42.3%, 56%, 70%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #8

Dividend Yield: 1.80%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 19, 2020

Pay Date: April 06, 2020

Market Cap: $339.87 Billion

Sector: Services

First Dividend: 1973

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 6 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $119.79

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 26.6%, 82%, 60%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #7

Chubb Ltd ( NYSE:CB

Dividend Yield: 2.16%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 19, 2020

Pay Date: April 10, 2020

Market Cap: $62.86 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1984

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 6 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $139.10

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 7.9%, 8%, 40%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #6

Cincinnati Financial Corporation ( NASDAQ:CINF

Dividend Yield: 2.50%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 17, 2020

Pay Date: April 15, 2020

Market Cap: $15.62 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1954

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 1 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $95.99

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 16.3%, 40%, 107%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #5

Dividend Yield: 3.14%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 18, 2020

Pay Date: April 09, 2020

Market Cap: $18.15 Billion

Sector: Services

First Dividend: 2003

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 0 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $70.12

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 7.1%, 69%, 95%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #4

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE

Dividend Yield: 3.20%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 19, 2020

Pay Date: April 15, 2020

Market Cap: $38.17 Billion

Sector: Utilities

First Dividend: 1998

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 15 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $130.60

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 10.8%, 30%, 39%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #3

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. ( NYSE:DLR

Dividend Yield: 3.33%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 16, 2020

Pay Date: March 31, 2020

Market Cap: $28.11 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 2004

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 14 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $134.45

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 24.0%, 41%, 138%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #2

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. ( NYSE:FNF

Dividend Yield: 3.38%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 16, 2020

Pay Date: March 31, 2020

Market Cap: $10.75 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 2005

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 5 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $39.08

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 14.4%, 57%, 70%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #1

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:TSM

Dividend Yield: 3.93%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 19, 2020

Pay Date: April 16, 2020

Market Cap: $276.73 Billion

Sector: IT & Communications

First Dividend: 2004

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 5 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $54.51

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 48.6%, 89%, 161%

