Income investors seeking equities to buy right now should consider one of more than two-dozen large-cap stocks going ex-dividend next week.

Several characteristics make large-cap stocks desirable as core portfolio building blocks. Generally stocks of older and established companies, these equities typically offer a high degree of operational and financial transparency. This transparency allows investors easy access to information for stock analysis and evaluation.

As established companies with businesses that generate relatively reliable results, these companies can establish set dividend policies that have specific payout and growth commitments over the long term. Furthermore, as large and established companies, many of the large-cap companies generally have a portfolio of diversified businesses. This strategy allows these companies to take advantage of market growth across several sectors and weather downturns in one of the several markets in which the companies operate.

Sorted in ascending order by dividend yield and for investor’s immediate consideration, below are 21 stocks with market capitalizations of more than $10 billion that have boosted their annual dividend payout at least the last two years and with yields in excess of 2% that go ex-dividend next week. Therefore, interested investors who are looking to take advantage of the upcoming dividend distributions should not delay their own analysis and due diligence.

While the equities below might deliver lower growth during bull markets, these stocks will also generally offer better protection in bear markets. The market capitalizations range between $10.99 billion for Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) to the high of more than $262 billion for Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The average capitalization of the entire group is more than $65 billion. The dividend yields range from 2.03% (Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc., NYSE:BR) to 5.16% (PPL Corporation, NYSE:PPL), with a 3.02% simple average yield.

Only one companies on the list below – Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) – has increased its annual dividend only the last two years. All other equities on the list below have boosted their annual dividend payouts between three and 57 consecutive years for an average current streak of almost 12 years of consecutive annual dividend hikes.

Below are the 21 large-cap stocks that are going ex-dividend next week sorted in ascending order by their current dividend yield.

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #21

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Dividend Yield: 2.03%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 12, 2020

Pay Date: April 03, 2020

Market Cap: $12.19 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 2007

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 12 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $106.15

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 9.1%, 60%, 113%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #20

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Dividend Yield: 2.21%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 12, 2020

Pay Date: April 01, 2020

Market Cap: $70.98 Billion

Sector: IT & Communications

First Dividend: 1974

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 44 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $164.39

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 9.5%, 66%, 105%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #19

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE)

Dividend Yield: 2.27%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 10, 2020

Pay Date: March 31, 2020

Market Cap: $21.42 Billion

Sector: Utilities

First Dividend: 1906

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 6 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $87.07

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 24.8%, 69%, 130%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #18

Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Dividend Yield: 2.30%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 10, 2020

Pay Date: March 30, 2020

Market Cap: $10.99 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1995

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 7 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $269.39

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 22.4%, 21%, 66%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #17

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Dividend Yield: 2.46%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 13, 2020

Pay Date: March 31, 2020

Market Cap: $69.72 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1994

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 6 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $94.37

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 38.0%, 96%, 145%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #16

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Dividend Yield: 2.49%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 09, 2020

Pay Date: March 31, 2020

Market Cap: $33.54 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1990

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 14 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $131.53

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 2.0%, 13%, 37%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #15

Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dividend Yield: 2.49%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 11, 2020

Pay Date: March 26, 2020

Market Cap: $262.98 Billion

Sector: Services

First Dividend: 1987

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 10 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $241.08

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 34.2%, 72%, 127%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #14

Xcel Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Dividend Yield: 2.49%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 12, 2020

Pay Date: April 20, 2020

Market Cap: $36.31 Billion

Sector: Utilities

First Dividend: 1910

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 16 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $69.20

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 29.4%, 69%, 121%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #13

Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Dividend Yield: 2.61%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 13, 2020

Pay Date: March 31, 2020

Market Cap: $17.81 Billion

Sector: Consumer Products

First Dividend: 2003

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 2 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $93.41

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 16.4%, 99%, 116%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #12

The Coca-Cola Company, Inc. (NYSE:KO)

Dividend Yield: 2.78%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 13, 2020

Pay Date: April 01, 2020

Market Cap: $252.78 Billion

Sector: Consumer Products

First Dividend: 1893

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 57 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $58.92

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 33.5%, 50%, 56%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #11

T Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Dividend Yield: 2.80%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 13, 2020

Pay Date: March 30, 2020

Market Cap: $30.39 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1986

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 3 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $128.76

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 33.3%, 93%, 74%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #10

Crown Castle International Corporation (NYSE:CCI)

Dividend Yield: 2.93%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 12, 2020

Pay Date: March 31, 2020

Market Cap: $68.00 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 2014

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 5 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $163.56

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 41.7%, 93%, 115%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #9

Merck & Company, Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Dividend Yield: 2.94%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 13, 2020

Pay Date: April 07, 2020

Market Cap: $210.43 Billion

Sector: Health Care

First Dividend: 1935

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 8 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $82.97

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 5.5%, 34%, 61%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #8

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN)

Dividend Yield: 2.98%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 12, 2020

Pay Date: March 27, 2020

Market Cap: $40.56 Billion

Sector: Industrials

First Dividend: 1923

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 6 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $98.12

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 24.2%, 48%, 59%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #7

HP, Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Dividend Yield: 3.24%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 10, 2020

Pay Date: April 01, 2020

Market Cap: $30.96 Billion

Sector: IT & Communications

First Dividend: 1965

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 3 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $21.60

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 14.0%, 35%, 57%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #6

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Dividend Yield: 3.28%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 13, 2020

Pay Date: March 31, 2020

Market Cap: $14.23 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 2004

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 10 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $109.79

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 18.6%, 52%, 92%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #5

DTE Energy Commpany (NYSE:DTE)

Dividend Yield: 3.39%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 13, 2020

Pay Date: April 15, 2020

Market Cap: $21.88 Billion

Sector: Utilities

First Dividend: 1909

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 10 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $119.31

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 0.9%, 30%, 69%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #4

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Dividend Yield: 3.58%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 12, 2020

Pay Date: March 30, 2020

Market Cap: $96.05 Billion

Sector: Health Care

First Dividend: 2015

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 4 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $76.01

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 21.0%, 18%, -16%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #3

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO)

Dividend Yield: 4.47%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 09, 2020

Pay Date: March 24, 2020

Market Cap: $27.68 Billion

Sector: Materials

First Dividend: 1996

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 3 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $35.81

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 4.7%, 8%, 36%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #2

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Dividend Yield: 4.62%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 11, 2020

Pay Date: April 09, 2020

Market Cap: $12.18 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 2005

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 6 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $23.38

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 33.3%, 107%, 89%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #1

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)

Dividend Yield: 5.16%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 09, 2020

Pay Date: April 01, 2020

Market Cap: $23.27 Billion

Sector: Utilities

First Dividend: 1946

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 19 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $32.18

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 4.5%, 1%, 30%

Ned Piplovic is the assistant editor of website content at Eagle Financial Publications. He graduated from Columbia University with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Philosophy. Prior to joining Eagle, Ned spent 15 years in corporate operations and financial management. Ned writes for www.DividendInvestor.com and www.StockInvestor.com.

