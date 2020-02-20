Income investors seeking equities to buy right now should consider one of more than two-dozen large-cap stocks going ex-dividend next week.

Several characteristics make large-cap stocks desirable as core portfolio building blocks. Generally stocks of older and established companies, these equities typically offer a high degree of operational and financial transparency. This transparency allows investors easy access to information for stock analysis and evaluation.

As established companies with businesses that generate relatively reliable results, these companies can establish set dividend policies that have specific payout and growth commitments over the long term. Furthermore, as large and established companies, many of the large-cap companies generally have a portfolio of diversified businesses. This strategy allows these companies to take advantage of market growth across several sectors and weather downturns in one of the several markets in which the companies operate.

Sorted in ascending order by dividend yield and for investor’s immediate consideration, below are 19 stocks with market capitalizations of more than $10 billion and yields above 2% that go ex-dividend next week. Therefore, interested investors who are looking to take advantage of the upcoming dividend distributions should not delay their own analysis and due diligence.

While the equities below might deliver lower growth during bull markets, these stocks will also generally offer better protection in bear markets. The market capitalizations range between $10.57 billion for AGNC Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AGNC) to the high of more than $392 billion for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The average capitalization of the entire group is more than $88 billion. The dividend yields range from 2.01% (Honeywell International, Inc., NYSE:HON) to 9.83% (AGNC Investment Corporation, NASDAQ:AGNC), with a 3.2% simple average yield.

Only three companies on the list below – Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO), AstraZeneca, Inc. (NYSE:AZN) and AGNC Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AGNC) – have not increased their dividend distribution in the trailing 12 months. The remaining 16 equities have boosted their annual dividend payouts between two and 57 consecutive years for an average current streak of almost 13 years of consecutive annual dividend hikes.

Below are the 19 large-cap stocks that are going ex-dividend next week sorted in ascending order by their current dividend yield.

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #19

Dividend Yield: 2.01%

Ex-Dividend Date: February 27, 2020

Pay Date: March 06, 2020

Market Cap: $127.85 Billion

Sector: Consumer Products

First Dividend: 1887

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 9 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $179.42

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 19.3%, 58%, 94%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #18

Dividend Yield: 2.09%

Ex-Dividend Date: February 27, 2020

Pay Date: March 10, 2020

Market Cap: $43.67 Billion

Sector: IT & Communications

First Dividend: 2003

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 16 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $118.57

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 14.8%, 51%, 119%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #17

Dividend Yield: 2.10%

Ex-Dividend Date: February 27, 2020

Pay Date: March 13, 2020

Market Cap: $23.65 Billion

Sector: Consumer Products

First Dividend: 1976

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 6 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $80.15

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 31.8%, 30%, 109%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #16

Diageo Plc ( NYSE:DEO

Dividend Yield: 2.12%

Ex-Dividend Date: February 27, 2020

Pay Date: April 14, 2020

Market Cap: $137.95 Billion

Sector: Consumer Products

First Dividend: 1998

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 0 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $161.77

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 5.9%, 50%, 55%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #15

Union Pacific Corp ( NYSE:UNP

Dividend Yield: 2.13%

Ex-Dividend Date: February 27, 2020

Pay Date: March 31, 2020

Market Cap: $125.70 Billion

Sector: Industrials

First Dividend: 1900

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 3 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $182.10

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 9.7%, 75%, 59%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #14

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ( NYSE:GS

Dividend Yield: 2.14%

Ex-Dividend Date: February 28, 2020

Pay Date: March 30, 2020

Market Cap: $82.58 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1999

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 8 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $233.21

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 20.2%, -2%, 32%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #13

Lockheed Martin Corporation ( NYSE:LMT

Dividend Yield: 2.20%

Ex-Dividend Date: February 28, 2020

Pay Date: March 27, 2020

Market Cap: $122.80 Billion

Sector: Industrials

First Dividend: 1995

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 17 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $435.55

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 45.5%, 74%, 139%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #12

Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. ( NYSE:HIG

Dividend Yield: 2.22%

Ex-Dividend Date: February 28, 2020

Pay Date: April 02, 2020

Market Cap: $21.10 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1996

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 9 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $58.53

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 23.2%, 28%, 55%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #11

Dividend Yield: 2.31%

Ex-Dividend Date: February 28, 2020

Pay Date: March 16, 2020

Market Cap: $162.78 Billion

Sector: Services

First Dividend: 1976

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 43 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $216.15

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 23.4%, 80%, 150%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #10

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ )

Dividend Yield: 2.55%

Ex-Dividend Date: February 24, 2020

Pay Date: March 10, 2020

Market Cap: $392.52 Billion

Sector: Health Care

First Dividend: 1944

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 57 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $149.14

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 12.1%, 35%, 66%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #9

Dividend Yield: 2.79%

Ex-Dividend Date: February 27, 2020

Pay Date: March 30, 2020

Market Cap: $123.48 Billion

Sector: Health Care

First Dividend: 1993

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 0 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $49.11

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 25.6%, 83%, 66%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #8

Wynn Resorts Ltd. ( NASDAQ:WYNN

Dividend Yield: 3.00%

Ex-Dividend Date: February 25, 2020

Pay Date: March 06, 2020

Market Cap: $14.33 Billion

Sector: Services

First Dividend: 2006

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 2 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $133.46

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 10.4%, 49%, -8%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #7

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MXIM

Dividend Yield: 3.07%

Ex-Dividend Date: February 26, 2020

Pay Date: March 13, 2020

Market Cap: $16.82 Billion

Sector: IT & Communications

First Dividend: 2002

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 17 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $62.45

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 16.0%, 51%, 102%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #6

Realty Income Corporation ( NYSE:O

Dividend Yield: 3.47%

Ex-Dividend Date: February 28, 2020

Pay Date: March 13, 2020

Market Cap: $26.20 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1994

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 19 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $80.40

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 18.9%, 46%, 77%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #5

Barclays PLC ( NYSE:BCS

Dividend Yield: 3.85%

Ex-Dividend Date: February 27, 2020

Pay Date: April 03, 2020

Market Cap: $15.14 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1990

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 2 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $9.08

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 18.8%, -14%, -33%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #4

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. ( NYSE:BIP

Dividend Yield: 3.89%

Ex-Dividend Date: February 27, 2020

Pay Date: March 31, 2020

Market Cap: $13.45 Billion

Sector: Utilities

First Dividend: 2008

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 11 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $55.30

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 43.4%, 68%, 115%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #3

Principal Financial Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PFG

Dividend Yield: 4.05%

Ex-Dividend Date: February 28, 2020

Pay Date: March 27, 2020

Market Cap: $15.18 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 2002

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 11 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $55.26

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 14.2%, 0%, 27%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #2

Dividend Yield: 4.23%

Ex-Dividend Date: February 27, 2020

Pay Date: March 20, 2020

Market Cap: $73.24 Billion

Sector: Utilities

First Dividend: 1925

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 16 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $88.98

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 27.8%, 36%, 40%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #1

AGNC Investment Corporation ( NASDAQ:AGNC )

Dividend Yield: 9.83%

Ex-Dividend Date: February 27, 2020

Pay Date: March 10, 2020

Market Cap: $10.57 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 2008

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 0 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $19.54

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 23.0%, 32%, 40%

Dividend increases and dividend decreases, new dividend announcements, dividend suspensions and other dividend changes occur daily. To make sure you don’t miss any important announcements, sign up for our E-mail Alerts. Let us do the hard work of gathering the data and sending the relevant information directly to your inbox.

In addition to E-mail Alerts, you will have access to our powerful dividend research tools. Take a quick video tour of the tools suite.

Ned Piplovic is the assistant editor of website content at Eagle Financial Publications. He graduated from Columbia University with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Philosophy. Prior to joining Eagle, Ned spent 15 years in corporate operations and financial management. Ned writes for www.DividendInvestor.com and www.StockInvestor.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.