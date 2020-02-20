Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week
Income investors seeking equities to buy right now should consider one of more than two-dozen large-cap stocks going ex-dividend next week.
Several characteristics make large-cap stocks desirable as core portfolio building blocks. Generally stocks of older and established companies, these equities typically offer a high degree of operational and financial transparency. This transparency allows investors easy access to information for stock analysis and evaluation.
As established companies with businesses that generate relatively reliable results, these companies can establish set dividend policies that have specific payout and growth commitments over the long term. Furthermore, as large and established companies, many of the large-cap companies generally have a portfolio of diversified businesses. This strategy allows these companies to take advantage of market growth across several sectors and weather downturns in one of the several markets in which the companies operate.
Sorted in ascending order by dividend yield and for investor’s immediate consideration, below are 19 stocks with market capitalizations of more than $10 billion and yields above 2% that go ex-dividend next week. Therefore, interested investors who are looking to take advantage of the upcoming dividend distributions should not delay their own analysis and due diligence.
While the equities below might deliver lower growth during bull markets, these stocks will also generally offer better protection in bear markets. The market capitalizations range between $10.57 billion for AGNC Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AGNC) to the high of more than $392 billion for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The average capitalization of the entire group is more than $88 billion. The dividend yields range from 2.01% (Honeywell International, Inc., NYSE:HON) to 9.83% (AGNC Investment Corporation, NASDAQ:AGNC), with a 3.2% simple average yield.
Only three companies on the list below – Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO), AstraZeneca, Inc. (NYSE:AZN) and AGNC Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AGNC) – have not increased their dividend distribution in the trailing 12 months. The remaining 16 equities have boosted their annual dividend payouts between two and 57 consecutive years for an average current streak of almost 13 years of consecutive annual dividend hikes.
Below are the 19 large-cap stocks that are going ex-dividend next week sorted in ascending order by their current dividend yield.
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #19
Honeywell International, Inc. (NYSE:HON)
Dividend Yield: 2.01%
Ex-Dividend Date: February 27, 2020
Pay Date: March 06, 2020
Market Cap: $127.85 Billion
Sector: Consumer Products
First Dividend: 1887
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 9 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $179.42
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 19.3%, 58%, 94%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #18
Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)
Dividend Yield: 2.09%
Ex-Dividend Date: February 27, 2020
Pay Date: March 10, 2020
Market Cap: $43.67 Billion
Sector: IT & Communications
First Dividend: 2003
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 16 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $118.57
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 14.8%, 51%, 119%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #17
Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)
Dividend Yield: 2.10%
Ex-Dividend Date: February 27, 2020
Pay Date: March 13, 2020
Market Cap: $23.65 Billion
Sector: Consumer Products
First Dividend: 1976
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 6 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $80.15
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 31.8%, 30%, 109%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #16
Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO)
Dividend Yield: 2.12%
Ex-Dividend Date: February 27, 2020
Pay Date: April 14, 2020
Market Cap: $137.95 Billion
Sector: Consumer Products
First Dividend: 1998
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 0 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $161.77
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 5.9%, 50%, 55%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #15
Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP)
Dividend Yield: 2.13%
Ex-Dividend Date: February 27, 2020
Pay Date: March 31, 2020
Market Cap: $125.70 Billion
Sector: Industrials
First Dividend: 1900
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 3 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $182.10
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 9.7%, 75%, 59%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #14
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)
Dividend Yield: 2.14%
Ex-Dividend Date: February 28, 2020
Pay Date: March 30, 2020
Market Cap: $82.58 Billion
Sector: Financials
First Dividend: 1999
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 8 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $233.21
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 20.2%, -2%, 32%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #13
Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)
Dividend Yield: 2.20%
Ex-Dividend Date: February 28, 2020
Pay Date: March 27, 2020
Market Cap: $122.80 Billion
Sector: Industrials
First Dividend: 1995
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 17 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $435.55
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 45.5%, 74%, 139%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #12
Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)
Dividend Yield: 2.22%
Ex-Dividend Date: February 28, 2020
Pay Date: April 02, 2020
Market Cap: $21.10 Billion
Sector: Financials
First Dividend: 1996
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 9 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $58.53
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 23.2%, 28%, 55%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #11
McDonald’s Corpration (NYSE:MCD)
Dividend Yield: 2.31%
Ex-Dividend Date: February 28, 2020
Pay Date: March 16, 2020
Market Cap: $162.78 Billion
Sector: Services
First Dividend: 1976
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 43 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $216.15
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 23.4%, 80%, 150%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #10
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)
Dividend Yield: 2.55%
Ex-Dividend Date: February 24, 2020
Pay Date: March 10, 2020
Market Cap: $392.52 Billion
Sector: Health Care
First Dividend: 1944
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 57 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $149.14
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 12.1%, 35%, 66%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #9
AstraZeneca, Inc. (NYSE:AZN)
Dividend Yield: 2.79%
Ex-Dividend Date: February 27, 2020
Pay Date: March 30, 2020
Market Cap: $123.48 Billion
Sector: Health Care
First Dividend: 1993
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 0 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $49.11
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 25.6%, 83%, 66%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #8
Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ:WYNN)
Dividend Yield: 3.00%
Ex-Dividend Date: February 25, 2020
Pay Date: March 06, 2020
Market Cap: $14.33 Billion
Sector: Services
First Dividend: 2006
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 2 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $133.46
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 10.4%, 49%, -8%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #7
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)
Dividend Yield: 3.07%
Ex-Dividend Date: February 26, 2020
Pay Date: March 13, 2020
Market Cap: $16.82 Billion
Sector: IT & Communications
First Dividend: 2002
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 17 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $62.45
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 16.0%, 51%, 102%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #6
Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)
Dividend Yield: 3.47%
Ex-Dividend Date: February 28, 2020
Pay Date: March 13, 2020
Market Cap: $26.20 Billion
Sector: Financials
First Dividend: 1994
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 19 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $80.40
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 18.9%, 46%, 77%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #5
Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)
Dividend Yield: 3.85%
Ex-Dividend Date: February 27, 2020
Pay Date: April 03, 2020
Market Cap: $15.14 Billion
Sector: Financials
First Dividend: 1990
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 2 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $9.08
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 18.8%, -14%, -33%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #4
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)
Dividend Yield: 3.89%
Ex-Dividend Date: February 27, 2020
Pay Date: March 31, 2020
Market Cap: $13.45 Billion
Sector: Utilities
First Dividend: 2008
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 11 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $55.30
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 43.4%, 68%, 115%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #3
Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)
Dividend Yield: 4.05%
Ex-Dividend Date: February 28, 2020
Pay Date: March 27, 2020
Market Cap: $15.18 Billion
Sector: Financials
First Dividend: 2002
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 11 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $55.26
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 14.2%, 0%, 27%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #2
Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)
Dividend Yield: 4.23%
Ex-Dividend Date: February 27, 2020
Pay Date: March 20, 2020
Market Cap: $73.24 Billion
Sector: Utilities
First Dividend: 1925
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 16 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $88.98
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 27.8%, 36%, 40%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #1
AGNC Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AGNC)
Dividend Yield: 9.83%
Ex-Dividend Date: February 27, 2020
Pay Date: March 10, 2020
Market Cap: $10.57 Billion
Sector: Financials
First Dividend: 2008
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 0 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $19.54
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 23.0%, 32%, 40%
Ned Piplovic is the assistant editor of website content at Eagle Financial Publications. He graduated from Columbia University with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Philosophy. Prior to joining Eagle, Ned spent 15 years in corporate operations and financial management. Ned writes for www.DividendInvestor.com and www.StockInvestor.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.