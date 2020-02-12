Income investors seeking equities to buy right now should consider one of more than two-dozen large-cap stocks going ex-dividend next week.

Several characteristics make large-cap stocks desirable as core portfolio building blocks. Generally stocks of older and established companies, these equities typically offer a high degree of operational and financial transparency. This transparency allows investors easy access to information for stock analysis and evaluation.

As established companies with businesses that generate relatively reliable results, these companies can establish set dividend policies that have specific payout and growth commitments over the long term. Furthermore, as large and established companies, many of the large-cap companies generally have a portfolio of diversified businesses. This strategy allows these companies to take advantage of market growth across several sectors and weather downturns in one of the several markets in which the companies operate.

Sorted in ascending order by dividend yield and for investor’s immediate consideration, below are 35 stocks with market capitalizations of more than $10 billion that go ex-dividend next week. Therefore, interested investors who are looking to take advantage of the upcoming dividend distributions should not delay their own analysis and due diligence.

While the equities below might deliver lower growth during bull markets, these stocks will also generally offer better protection in bear markets. The market capitalizations range between $10.26 billion for WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) to the high of more than $347 billion for Visa, Inc. (NYSE:V). The average capitalization of the entire group is more than $46 billion. The dividend yields range from a marginal 0.6% (Visa, Inc., NYSE:V) to 4.7% (Prudential Financial, Inc., NYSE:PRU), with a 2.27% simple average yield.

Only one equity on the list below – Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) – have not increased their dividend distribution in the trailing 12 months. The remaining 34 equities have boosted their annual dividend payouts between one and 63 consecutive years for an average current streak of nearly 11 years of consecutive annual dividend hikes.

Sorted in ascending order by their current dividend yield below are the 35 large-cap stocks that are going ex-dividend next week.

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #35

Dividend Yield: 0.59%

Ex-Dividend Date: February 13, 2020

Pay Date: March 03, 2020

Market Cap: $347.28 Billion

Sector: Industrials

First Dividend: 2008

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 11 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $203.56

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 44.81%, 139.9%, 213%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #34

MarketAxess Holdings , Inc. ( NASDAQ:MKTX

Dividend Yield: 0.68%

Ex-Dividend Date: February 11, 2020

Pay Date: February 26, 2020

Market Cap: $13.41 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 2009

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 6 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $355.00

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 65.01%, 88.4%, 365%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #33

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SIRI

Dividend Yield: 0.69%

Ex-Dividend Date: February 11, 2020

Pay Date: February 28, 2020

Market Cap: $31.90 Billion

Sector: Services

First Dividend: 2012

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 3 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $7.21

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 20.21%, 53.1%, 104%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #32

Dividend Yield: 0.93%

Ex-Dividend Date: February 12, 2020

Pay Date: March 19, 2020

Market Cap: $24.13 Billion

Sector: Health Care

First Dividend: 2012

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 7 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $166.85

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 78.51%, 151.0%, 175%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #31

Dividend Yield: 1.02%

Ex-Dividend Date: February 12, 2020

Pay Date: February 27, 2020

Market Cap: $10.76 Billion

Sector: Services

First Dividend: 2014

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 5 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $43.14

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 29.22%, 30.9%, 40%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #30

Church & Dwight Company, Inc. ( NYSE:CHD )

Dividend Yield: 1.28%

Ex-Dividend Date: February 13, 2020

Pay Date: March 02, 2020

Market Cap: $18.34 Billion

Sector: Consumer Products

First Dividend: 1901

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 19 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $74.74

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 16.09%, 69.2%, 88%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #29

Dividend Yield: 1.49%

Ex-Dividend Date: February 10, 2020

Pay Date: March 03, 2020

Market Cap: $20.10 Billion

Sector: IT & Communications

First Dividend: 2014

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 5 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $117.96

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 60.33%, 33.6%, 51%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #28

Dividend Yield: 1.50%

Ex-Dividend Date: February 12, 2020

Pay Date: March 05, 2020

Market Cap: $73.73 Billion

Sector: Services

First Dividend: 1980

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 19 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $61.28

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 27.36%, 68.6%, 90%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #27

Dividend Yield: 1.56%

Ex-Dividend Date: February 10, 2020

Pay Date: February 25, 2020

Market Cap: $32.31 Billion

Sector: Consumer Products

First Dividend: 2015

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 4 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $192.89

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 13.36%, 34.8%, 82%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #26

Allergan PLC ( NYSE:AGN

Dividend Yield: 1.56%

Ex-Dividend Date: February 13, 2020

Pay Date: March 13, 2020

Market Cap: $62.43 Billion

Sector: Health Care

First Dividend: 1989

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 2 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $190.16

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 39.94%, -13.6%, -25%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #25

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation ( NYSE:BAH

Dividend Yield: 1.58%

Ex-Dividend Date: February 13, 2020

Pay Date: February 28, 2020

Market Cap: $11.00 Billion

Sector: Industrials

First Dividend: 2012

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 4 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $78.45

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 51.67%, 134.7%, 181%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #24

Dividend Yield: 1.68%

Ex-Dividend Date: February 10, 2020

Pay Date: March 03, 2020

Market Cap: $26.35 Billion

Sector: Consumer Products

First Dividend: 1943

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 2 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $76.18

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 22.24%, 24.3%, 43%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #23

Dividend Yield: 1.76%

Ex-Dividend Date: February 13, 2020

Pay Date: March 06, 2020

Market Cap: $32.28 Billion

Sector: Services

First Dividend: 2004

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 2 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $106.71

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 15.01%, 67.9%, 115%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #22

Dividend Yield: 1.77%

Ex-Dividend Date: February 13, 2020

Pay Date: March 02, 2020

Market Cap: $11.44 Billion

Sector: Utilities

First Dividend: 2000

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 19 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $52.99

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 55.01%, 85.6%, 109%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #21

Dividend Yield: 1.89%

Ex-Dividend Date: February 11, 2020

Pay Date: February 28, 2020

Market Cap: $17.08 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 2017

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 2 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $31.73

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 40.79%, 60.3%, 0%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #20

AmerisourceBergen Corporation ( NYSE:ABC

Dividend Yield: 1.91%

Ex-Dividend Date: February 13, 2020

Pay Date: March 02, 2020

Market Cap: $18.14 Billion

Sector: Health Care

First Dividend: 2001

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 15 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $88.09

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 6.70%, 4.3%, 0%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #19

United Technologies Corporation ( NYSE:UTX )

Dividend Yield: 1.92%

Ex-Dividend Date: February 13, 2020

Pay Date: March 10, 2020

Market Cap: $132.08 Billion

Sector: Industrials

First Dividend: 1936

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 19 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $153.00

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 31.50%, 48.0%, 42%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #18

Dividend Yield: 2.02%

Ex-Dividend Date: February 14, 2020

Pay Date: March 10, 2020

Market Cap: $23.51 Billion

Sector: Industrials

First Dividend: 1948

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 10 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $202.39

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 21.59%, 42.3%, 95%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #17

Eli Lilly & Company ( NYSE:LLY

Dividend Yield: 2.06%

Ex-Dividend Date: February 13, 2020

Pay Date: March 10, 2020

Market Cap: $137.72 Billion

Sector: Health Care

First Dividend: 1885

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 5 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $143.44

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 22.13%, 95.6%, 120%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #16

Dividend Yield: 2.24%

Ex-Dividend Date: February 13, 2020

Pay Date: February 28, 2020

Market Cap: $21.95 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 2005

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 14 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $173.28

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 40.11%, 51.8%, 44%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #15

Celanese Corporation ( NYSE:CE

Dividend Yield: 2.31%

Ex-Dividend Date: February 14, 2020

Pay Date: February 28, 2020

Market Cap: $12.97 Billion

Sector: Materials

First Dividend: 2005

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 10 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $107.33

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 10.46%, 31.1%, 110%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #14

WEC Energy Group, Inc. ( NYSE:WEC

Dividend Yield: 2.54%

Ex-Dividend Date: February 13, 2020

Pay Date: March 01, 2020

Market Cap: $31.43 Billion

Sector: Utilities

First Dividend: 1939

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 16 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $99.64

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 40.42%, 84.6%, 99%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #13

Duke Realty Corporation ( NYSE:DRE

Dividend Yield: 2.56%

Ex-Dividend Date: February 13, 2020

Pay Date: February 28, 2020

Market Cap: $13.48 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1994

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 1 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $36.68

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 26.40%, 61.1%, 92%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #12

Emerson Electric Company ( NYSE:EMR )

Dividend Yield: 2.73%

Ex-Dividend Date: February 13, 2020

Pay Date: March 10, 2020

Market Cap: $44.61 Billion

Sector: Industrials

First Dividend: 1947

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 63 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $73.24

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 11.91%, 33.7%, 45%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #11

Dividend Yield: 2.85%

Ex-Dividend Date: February 12, 2020

Pay Date: March 02, 2020

Market Cap: $25.99 Billion

Sector: Utilities

First Dividend: 1988

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 5 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $130.56

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 51.53%, 96.8%, 69%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #10

Dividend Yield: 2.85%

Ex-Dividend Date: February 10, 2020

Pay Date: February 20, 2020

Market Cap: $11.01 Billion

Sector: Utilities

First Dividend: 1987

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 3 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $29.48

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 15.48%, 42.8%, 89%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #9

Dividend Yield: 2.89%

Ex-Dividend Date: February 13, 2020

Pay Date: March 06, 2020

Market Cap: $131.80 Billion

Sector: Health Care

First Dividend: 1997

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 8 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $221.81

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 23.11%, 42.7%, 62%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #8

Archer Daniels Midland Corporation ( NYSE:ADM

Dividend Yield: 3.17%

Ex-Dividend Date: February 12, 2020

Pay Date: March 05, 2020

Market Cap: $25.26 Billion

Sector: Consumer Products

First Dividend: 1927

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 45 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $45.37

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 5.93%, 13.1%, 12%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #7

J.M. Smucker Company ( NYSE:SJM

Dividend Yield: 3.37%

Ex-Dividend Date: February 13, 2020

Pay Date: March 02, 2020

Market Cap: $11.93 Billion

Sector: Consumer Products

First Dividend: 1949

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 10 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $104.59

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 3.80%, -17.5%, 7%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #6

Truist Financial Corporation ( NYSE:TFC

Dividend Yield: 3.39%

Ex-Dividend Date: February 13, 2020

Pay Date: March 02, 2020

Market Cap: $40.74 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 2000

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 5 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $53.16

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 11.89%, 24.1%, 65%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #5

The Southern Company ( NYSE:SO

Dividend Yield: 3.57%

Ex-Dividend Date: February 14, 2020

Pay Date: March 06, 2020

Market Cap: $72.93 Billion

Sector: Utilities

First Dividend: 1948

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 18 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $69.54

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 49.39%, 58.3%, 64%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #4

Duke Energy Corporation ( NYSE:DUK

Dividend Yield: 3.91%

Ex-Dividend Date: February 13, 2020

Pay Date: March 16, 2020

Market Cap: $70.42 Billion

Sector: Utilities

First Dividend: 1926

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 7 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $96.60

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 15.34%, 39.6%, 33%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #3

Dividend Yield: 4.06%

Ex-Dividend Date: February 14, 2020

Pay Date: February 28, 2020

Market Cap: $17.90 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 2000

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 0 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $36.45

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 22.68%, 34.2%, 8%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #2

WestRock Company ( NYSE:WRK

Dividend Yield: 4.69%

Ex-Dividend Date: February 13, 2020

Pay Date: February 26, 2020

Market Cap: $10.26 Billion

Sector: Materials

First Dividend: 2015

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 4 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $39.70

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 10.51%, -17.2%, 0%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #1

Dividend Yield: 4.70%

Ex-Dividend Date: February 14, 2020

Pay Date: March 12, 2020

Market Cap: $37.60 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 2002

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 11 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $93.53

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 5.84%, -1.0%, 38%

Ned Piplovic is the assistant editor of website content at Eagle Financial Publications. He graduated from Columbia University with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Philosophy. Prior to joining Eagle, Ned spent 15 years in corporate operations and financial management. Ned writes for www.DividendInvestor.com and www.StockInvestor.com.

