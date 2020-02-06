Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week
Income investors seeking equities to buy right now should consider one of more than two-dozen large-cap stocks going ex-dividend next week.
Several characteristics make large-cap stocks desirable as core portfolio building blocks. Generally stocks of older and established companies, these equities typically offer a high degree of operational and financial transparency. This transparency allows investors easy access to information for stock analysis and evaluation.
As established companies with businesses that generate relatively reliable results, these companies can establish set dividend policies that have specific payout and growth commitments over the long term. Furthermore, as large and established companies, many of the large-cap companies generally have a portfolio of diversified businesses. This strategy allows these companies to take advantage of market growth across several sectors and weather downturns in one of the several markets in which the companies operate.
Sorted in ascending order by dividend yield and for investor’s immediate consideration, below are 35 stocks with market capitalizations of more than $10 billion that go ex-dividend next week. Therefore, interested investors who are looking to take advantage of the upcoming dividend distributions should not delay their own analysis and due diligence.
While the equities below might deliver lower growth during bull markets, these stocks will also generally offer better protection in bear markets. The market capitalizations range between $10.26 billion for WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) to the high of more than $347 billion for Visa, Inc. (NYSE:V). The average capitalization of the entire group is more than $46 billion. The dividend yields range from a marginal 0.6% (Visa, Inc., NYSE:V) to 4.7% (Prudential Financial, Inc., NYSE:PRU), with a 2.27% simple average yield.
Only one equity on the list below – Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) – have not increased their dividend distribution in the trailing 12 months. The remaining 34 equities have boosted their annual dividend payouts between one and 63 consecutive years for an average current streak of nearly 11 years of consecutive annual dividend hikes.
Sorted in ascending order by their current dividend yield below are the 35 large-cap stocks that are going ex-dividend next week.
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #35
Visa, Inc. (NYSE:V)
Dividend Yield: 0.59%
Ex-Dividend Date: February 13, 2020
Pay Date: March 03, 2020
Market Cap: $347.28 Billion
Sector: Industrials
First Dividend: 2008
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 11 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $203.56
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 44.81%, 139.9%, 213%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #34
MarketAxess Holdings , Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)
Dividend Yield: 0.68%
Ex-Dividend Date: February 11, 2020
Pay Date: February 26, 2020
Market Cap: $13.41 Billion
Sector: Financials
First Dividend: 2009
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 6 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $355.00
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 65.01%, 88.4%, 365%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #33
Sirius XM Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)
Dividend Yield: 0.69%
Ex-Dividend Date: February 11, 2020
Pay Date: February 28, 2020
Market Cap: $31.90 Billion
Sector: Services
First Dividend: 2012
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 3 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $7.21
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 20.21%, 53.1%, 104%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #32
ResMed, Inc. (NYSE:RMD)
Dividend Yield: 0.93%
Ex-Dividend Date: February 12, 2020
Pay Date: March 19, 2020
Market Cap: $24.13 Billion
Sector: Health Care
First Dividend: 2012
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 7 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $166.85
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 78.51%, 151.0%, 175%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #31
Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)
Dividend Yield: 1.02%
Ex-Dividend Date: February 12, 2020
Pay Date: February 27, 2020
Market Cap: $10.76 Billion
Sector: Services
First Dividend: 2014
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 5 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $43.14
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 29.22%, 30.9%, 40%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #30
Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (NYSE:CHD)
Dividend Yield: 1.28%
Ex-Dividend Date: February 13, 2020
Pay Date: March 02, 2020
Market Cap: $18.34 Billion
Sector: Consumer Products
First Dividend: 1901
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 19 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $74.74
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 16.09%, 69.2%, 88%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #29
Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)
Dividend Yield: 1.49%
Ex-Dividend Date: February 10, 2020
Pay Date: March 03, 2020
Market Cap: $20.10 Billion
Sector: IT & Communications
First Dividend: 2014
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 5 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $117.96
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 60.33%, 33.6%, 51%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #28
TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)
Dividend Yield: 1.50%
Ex-Dividend Date: February 12, 2020
Pay Date: March 05, 2020
Market Cap: $73.73 Billion
Sector: Services
First Dividend: 1980
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 19 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $61.28
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 27.36%, 68.6%, 90%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #27
Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)
Dividend Yield: 1.56%
Ex-Dividend Date: February 10, 2020
Pay Date: February 25, 2020
Market Cap: $32.31 Billion
Sector: Consumer Products
First Dividend: 2015
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 4 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $192.89
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 13.36%, 34.8%, 82%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #26
Allergan PLC (NYSE:AGN)
Dividend Yield: 1.56%
Ex-Dividend Date: February 13, 2020
Pay Date: March 13, 2020
Market Cap: $62.43 Billion
Sector: Health Care
First Dividend: 1989
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 2 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $190.16
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 39.94%, -13.6%, -25%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #25
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)
Dividend Yield: 1.58%
Ex-Dividend Date: February 13, 2020
Pay Date: February 28, 2020
Market Cap: $11.00 Billion
Sector: Industrials
First Dividend: 2012
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 4 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $78.45
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 51.67%, 134.7%, 181%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #24
PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR)
Dividend Yield: 1.68%
Ex-Dividend Date: February 10, 2020
Pay Date: March 03, 2020
Market Cap: $26.35 Billion
Sector: Consumer Products
First Dividend: 1943
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 2 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $76.18
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 22.24%, 24.3%, 43%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #23
Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)
Dividend Yield: 1.76%
Ex-Dividend Date: February 13, 2020
Pay Date: March 06, 2020
Market Cap: $32.28 Billion
Sector: Services
First Dividend: 2004
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 2 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $106.71
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 15.01%, 67.9%, 115%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #22
Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)
Dividend Yield: 1.77%
Ex-Dividend Date: February 13, 2020
Pay Date: March 02, 2020
Market Cap: $11.44 Billion
Sector: Utilities
First Dividend: 2000
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 19 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $52.99
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 55.01%, 85.6%, 109%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #21
Invitation Homes, Inc. (NYSE:INVH)
Dividend Yield: 1.89%
Ex-Dividend Date: February 11, 2020
Pay Date: February 28, 2020
Market Cap: $17.08 Billion
Sector: Financials
First Dividend: 2017
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 2 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $31.73
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 40.79%, 60.3%, 0%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #20
AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC)
Dividend Yield: 1.91%
Ex-Dividend Date: February 13, 2020
Pay Date: March 02, 2020
Market Cap: $18.14 Billion
Sector: Health Care
First Dividend: 2001
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 15 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $88.09
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 6.70%, 4.3%, 0%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #19
United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX)
Dividend Yield: 1.92%
Ex-Dividend Date: February 13, 2020
Pay Date: March 10, 2020
Market Cap: $132.08 Billion
Sector: Industrials
First Dividend: 1936
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 19 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $153.00
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 31.50%, 48.0%, 42%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #18
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)
Dividend Yield: 2.02%
Ex-Dividend Date: February 14, 2020
Pay Date: March 10, 2020
Market Cap: $23.51 Billion
Sector: Industrials
First Dividend: 1948
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 10 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $202.39
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 21.59%, 42.3%, 95%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #17
Eli Lilly & Company (NYSE:LLY)
Dividend Yield: 2.06%
Ex-Dividend Date: February 13, 2020
Pay Date: March 10, 2020
Market Cap: $137.72 Billion
Sector: Health Care
First Dividend: 1885
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 5 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $143.44
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 22.13%, 95.6%, 120%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #16
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)
Dividend Yield: 2.24%
Ex-Dividend Date: February 13, 2020
Pay Date: February 28, 2020
Market Cap: $21.95 Billion
Sector: Financials
First Dividend: 2005
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 14 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $173.28
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 40.11%, 51.8%, 44%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #15
Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE)
Dividend Yield: 2.31%
Ex-Dividend Date: February 14, 2020
Pay Date: February 28, 2020
Market Cap: $12.97 Billion
Sector: Materials
First Dividend: 2005
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 10 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $107.33
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 10.46%, 31.1%, 110%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #14
WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)
Dividend Yield: 2.54%
Ex-Dividend Date: February 13, 2020
Pay Date: March 01, 2020
Market Cap: $31.43 Billion
Sector: Utilities
First Dividend: 1939
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 16 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $99.64
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 40.42%, 84.6%, 99%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #13
Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE)
Dividend Yield: 2.56%
Ex-Dividend Date: February 13, 2020
Pay Date: February 28, 2020
Market Cap: $13.48 Billion
Sector: Financials
First Dividend: 1994
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 1 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $36.68
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 26.40%, 61.1%, 92%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #12
Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR)
Dividend Yield: 2.73%
Ex-Dividend Date: February 13, 2020
Pay Date: March 10, 2020
Market Cap: $44.61 Billion
Sector: Industrials
First Dividend: 1947
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 63 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $73.24
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 11.91%, 33.7%, 45%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #11
Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)
Dividend Yield: 2.85%
Ex-Dividend Date: February 12, 2020
Pay Date: March 02, 2020
Market Cap: $25.99 Billion
Sector: Utilities
First Dividend: 1988
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 5 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $130.56
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 51.53%, 96.8%, 69%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #10
NiSource, Inc. (NYSE:NI)
Dividend Yield: 2.85%
Ex-Dividend Date: February 10, 2020
Pay Date: February 20, 2020
Market Cap: $11.01 Billion
Sector: Utilities
First Dividend: 1987
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 3 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $29.48
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 15.48%, 42.8%, 89%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #9
Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)
Dividend Yield: 2.89%
Ex-Dividend Date: February 13, 2020
Pay Date: March 06, 2020
Market Cap: $131.80 Billion
Sector: Health Care
First Dividend: 1997
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 8 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $221.81
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 23.11%, 42.7%, 62%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #8
Archer Daniels Midland Corporation (NYSE:ADM)
Dividend Yield: 3.17%
Ex-Dividend Date: February 12, 2020
Pay Date: March 05, 2020
Market Cap: $25.26 Billion
Sector: Consumer Products
First Dividend: 1927
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 45 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $45.37
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 5.93%, 13.1%, 12%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #7
J.M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)
Dividend Yield: 3.37%
Ex-Dividend Date: February 13, 2020
Pay Date: March 02, 2020
Market Cap: $11.93 Billion
Sector: Consumer Products
First Dividend: 1949
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 10 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $104.59
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 3.80%, -17.5%, 7%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #6
Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)
Dividend Yield: 3.39%
Ex-Dividend Date: February 13, 2020
Pay Date: March 02, 2020
Market Cap: $40.74 Billion
Sector: Financials
First Dividend: 2000
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 5 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $53.16
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 11.89%, 24.1%, 65%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #5
The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)
Dividend Yield: 3.57%
Ex-Dividend Date: February 14, 2020
Pay Date: March 06, 2020
Market Cap: $72.93 Billion
Sector: Utilities
First Dividend: 1948
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 18 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $69.54
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 49.39%, 58.3%, 64%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #4
Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)
Dividend Yield: 3.91%
Ex-Dividend Date: February 13, 2020
Pay Date: March 16, 2020
Market Cap: $70.42 Billion
Sector: Utilities
First Dividend: 1926
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 7 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $96.60
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 15.34%, 39.6%, 33%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #3
Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)
Dividend Yield: 4.06%
Ex-Dividend Date: February 14, 2020
Pay Date: February 28, 2020
Market Cap: $17.90 Billion
Sector: Financials
First Dividend: 2000
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 0 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $36.45
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 22.68%, 34.2%, 8%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #2
WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK)
Dividend Yield: 4.69%
Ex-Dividend Date: February 13, 2020
Pay Date: February 26, 2020
Market Cap: $10.26 Billion
Sector: Materials
First Dividend: 2015
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 4 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $39.70
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 10.51%, -17.2%, 0%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #1
Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)
Dividend Yield: 4.70%
Ex-Dividend Date: February 14, 2020
Pay Date: March 12, 2020
Market Cap: $37.60 Billion
Sector: Financials
First Dividend: 2002
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 11 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $93.53
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 5.84%, -1.0%, 38%
Dividend increases and dividend decreases, new dividend announcements, dividend suspensions and other dividend changes occur daily. To make sure you don’t miss any important announcements, sign up for our E-mail Alerts. Let us do the hard work of gathering the data and sending the relevant information directly to your inbox.
In addition to E-mail Alerts, you will have access to our powerful dividend research tools. Take a quick video tour of the tools suite.
Ned Piplovic is the assistant editor of website content at Eagle Financial Publications. He graduated from Columbia University with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Philosophy. Prior to joining Eagle, Ned spent 15 years in corporate operations and financial management. Ned writes for www.DividendInvestor.com and www.StockInvestor.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.