Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week
Income investors seeking equities to buy right now should consider one of more than two-dozen large-cap stocks going ex-dividend next week.
Several characteristics make large-cap stocks desirable as core portfolio building blocks. Generally stocks of older and established companies, these equities typically offer a high degree of operational and financial transparency. This transparency allows investors easy access to information for stock analysis and evaluation.
As established companies with businesses that generate relatively reliable results, these companies can establish set dividend policies that have specific payout and growth commitments over the long term. Furthermore, as large and established companies, many of the large-cap companies generally have a portfolio of diversified businesses. This strategy allows these companies to take advantage of market growth across several sectors and weather downturns in one of the several markets in which the companies operate.
Sorted in ascending order by dividend yield and for investor’s immediate consideration, below are 23 stocks with market capitalizations of more than $10 billion that go ex-dividend next week. Therefore, interested investors who are looking to take advantage of the upcoming dividend distributions should not delay their own analysis and due diligence.
While the equities below might deliver lower growth during bull markets, these stocks will also generally offer better protection in bear markets. The market capitalizations range between $10.5 billion for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) to the high of more than $224 billion for Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The average capitalization of the entire group is more than $48 billion. The dividend yields range from a marginal 0.81% (Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc., NYSE:J) to 7.6% (Plains All American Pipeline L.P., NYSE:PAA), with a 3.14% simple average yield.
Only two equities on the list below – Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) and the Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) – have not increased their dividend distribution in the trailing 12 months. The remaining 21 equities have boosted their annual dividend payouts between one and 43 consecutive years for an average current streak of nearly nine years of consecutive annual dividend hikes.
Sorted in ascending order by their current dividend yield below are the 23 large-cap stocks that are going ex-dividend next week.
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #23
Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (NYSE:J)
Dividend Yield: 0.81%
Ex-Dividend Date: January 30, 2020
Pay Date: February 28, 2020
Market Cap: $12.49 Billion
Sector: Industrials
First Dividend: 1995
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 1 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $94.00
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 56.76%, 68.5%, 147%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #22
Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)
Dividend Yield: 0.83%
Ex-Dividend Date: January 31, 2020
Pay Date: February 14, 2020
Market Cap: $49.60 Billion
Sector: Financials
First Dividend: 1990
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 7 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $211.85
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 40.33%, 91.0%, 130%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #21
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)
Dividend Yield: 1.02%
Ex-Dividend Date: January 30, 2020
Pay Date: February 28, 2020
Market Cap: $13.22 Billion
Sector: Consumer Products
First Dividend: 2005
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 2 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $90.50
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 29.10%, 152.2%, 0%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #20
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)
Dividend Yield: 1.59%
Ex-Dividend Date: January 28, 2020
Pay Date: February 14, 2020
Market Cap: $57.61 Billion
Sector: Financials
First Dividend: 1994
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 10 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $114.15
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 41.23%, 76.0%, 114%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #19
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)
Dividend Yield: 2.43%
Ex-Dividend Date: January 30, 2020
Pay Date: February 14, 2020
Market Cap: $93.09 Billion
Sector: Financials
First Dividend: 1926
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 6 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $57.51
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 39.10%, 45.1%, 79%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #18
Ally Financial, Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)
Dividend Yield: 2.50%
Ex-Dividend Date: January 30, 2020
Pay Date: February 14, 2020
Market Cap: $11.57 Billion
Sector: Financials
First Dividend: 2004
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 3 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $30.45
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 20.74%, 66.7%, 59%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #17
Citigroup, Inc. (NYSE:C)
Dividend Yield: 2.51%
Ex-Dividend Date: January 31, 2020
Pay Date: February 28, 2020
Market Cap: $177.10 Billion
Sector: Financials
First Dividend: 1979
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 5 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $81.12
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 33.74%, 47.4%, 82%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #16
Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)
Dividend Yield: 2.55%
Ex-Dividend Date: January 30, 2020
Pay Date: March 03, 2020
Market Cap: $16.23 Billion
Sector: Consumer Products
First Dividend: 1914
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 0 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $33.33
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 61.92%, -6.6%, 33%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #15
Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)
Dividend Yield: 2.59%
Ex-Dividend Date: January 30, 2020
Pay Date: February 18, 2020
Market Cap: $13.27 Billion
Sector: Consumer Products
First Dividend: 1865
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 6 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $105.13
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 22.73%, 32.9%, 123%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #14
Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT)
Dividend Yield: 2.66%
Ex-Dividend Date: January 30, 2020
Pay Date: February 18, 2020
Market Cap: $13.74 Billion
Sector: Utilities
First Dividend: 1994
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 16 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $57.16
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 38.63%, 63.1%, 83%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #13
The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)
Dividend Yield: 2.69%
Ex-Dividend Date: January 28, 2020
Pay Date: February 14, 2020
Market Cap: $19.79 Billion
Sector: Consumer Products
First Dividend: 2013
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 43 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $157.70
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 6.49%, 39.3%, 61%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #12
Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)
Dividend Yield: 2.72%
Ex-Dividend Date: January 30, 2020
Pay Date: February 28, 2020
Market Cap: $21.11 Billion
Sector: Services
First Dividend: 2014
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 6 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $36.80
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 32.26%, 63.0%, 79%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #11
Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN)
Dividend Yield: 2.73%
Ex-Dividend Date: January 30, 2020
Pay Date: February 10, 2020
Market Cap: $123.11 Billion
Sector: IT & Communications
First Dividend: 2015
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 16 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $131.70
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 39.24%, 88.7%, 169%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #10
AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)
Dividend Yield: 2.78%
Ex-Dividend Date: January 30, 2020
Pay Date: February 14, 2020
Market Cap: $13.61 Billion
Sector: Utilities
First Dividend: 2016
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 7 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $20.50
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 36.79%, 86.3%, 72%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #9
Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)
Dividend Yield: 2.81%
Ex-Dividend Date: January 31, 2020
Pay Date: February 20, 2020
Market Cap: $31.62 Billion
Sector: Industrials
First Dividend: 2017
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 6 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $88.24
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 32.77%, 56.8%, 109%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #8
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW)
Dividend Yield: 3.35%
Ex-Dividend Date: January 31, 2020
Pay Date: March 02, 2020
Market Cap: $10.49 Billion
Sector: Utilities
First Dividend: 2018
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 8 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $93.34
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 13.52%, 31.5%, 51%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #7
Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)
Dividend Yield: 3.65%
Ex-Dividend Date: January 31, 2020
Pay Date: February 14, 2020
Market Cap: $24.88 Billion
Sector: Financials
First Dividend: 2019
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 19 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $76.35
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 22.36%, 40.5%, 69%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #6
Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE)
Dividend Yield: 3.75%
Ex-Dividend Date: January 30, 2020
Pay Date: March 06, 2020
Market Cap: $224.19 Billion
Sector: Health Care
First Dividend: 2020
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 9 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $40.51
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): -0.33%, 40.3%, 44%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #5
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)
Dividend Yield: 3.82%
Ex-Dividend Date: January 28, 2020
Pay Date: February 12, 2020
Market Cap: $17.77 Billion
Sector: Financials
First Dividend: 2021
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 5 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $40.87
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 25.72%, 29.7%, 94%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #4
Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)
Dividend Yield: 4.01%
Ex-Dividend Date: January 31, 2020
Pay Date: February 26, 2020
Market Cap: $51.03 Billion
Sector: Financials
First Dividend: 2022
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 8 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $79.42
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 10.25%, 11.0%, 44%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #3
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)
Dividend Yield: 6.18%
Ex-Dividend Date: January 30, 2020
Pay Date: February 12, 2020
Market Cap: $63.07 Billion
Sector: Energy
First Dividend: 2023
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 19 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $28.81
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 12.27%, 24.2%, 9%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #2
Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)
Dividend Yield: 6.55%
Ex-Dividend Date: January 29, 2020
Pay Date: March 02, 2020
Market Cap: $35.67 Billion
Sector: Consumer Products
First Dividend: 2024
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 0 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $9.16
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 18.54%, -12.1%, -15%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #1
Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE:PAA)
Dividend Yield: 7.58%
Ex-Dividend Date: January 30, 2020
Pay Date: February 14, 2020
Market Cap: $13.83 Billion
Sector: Energy
First Dividend: 2025
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 1 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $18.99
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): -11.60%, -23.8%, -41%
Ned Piplovic is the assistant editor of website content at Eagle Financial Publications. He graduated from Columbia University with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Philosophy. Prior to joining Eagle, Ned spent 15 years in corporate operations and financial management. Ned writes for www.DividendInvestor.com and www.StockInvestor.com.
