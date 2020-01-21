Income investors seeking equities to buy right now should consider one of more than two-dozen large-cap stocks going ex-dividend next week.

Several characteristics make large-cap stocks desirable as core portfolio building blocks. Generally stocks of older and established companies, these equities typically offer a high degree of operational and financial transparency. This transparency allows investors easy access to information for stock analysis and evaluation.

As established companies with businesses that generate relatively reliable results, these companies can establish set dividend policies that have specific payout and growth commitments over the long term. Furthermore, as large and established companies, many of the large-cap companies generally have a portfolio of diversified businesses. This strategy allows these companies to take advantage of market growth across several sectors and weather downturns in one of the several markets in which the companies operate.

Sorted in ascending order by dividend yield and for investor’s immediate consideration, below are 23 stocks with market capitalizations of more than $10 billion that go ex-dividend next week. Therefore, interested investors who are looking to take advantage of the upcoming dividend distributions should not delay their own analysis and due diligence.

While the equities below might deliver lower growth during bull markets, these stocks will also generally offer better protection in bear markets. The market capitalizations range between $10.5 billion for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) to the high of more than $224 billion for Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The average capitalization of the entire group is more than $48 billion. The dividend yields range from a marginal 0.81% (Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc., NYSE:J) to 7.6% (Plains All American Pipeline L.P., NYSE:PAA), with a 3.14% simple average yield.

Only two equities on the list below – Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) and the Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) – have not increased their dividend distribution in the trailing 12 months. The remaining 21 equities have boosted their annual dividend payouts between one and 43 consecutive years for an average current streak of nearly nine years of consecutive annual dividend hikes.

Sorted in ascending order by their current dividend yield below are the 23 large-cap stocks that are going ex-dividend next week.

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #23

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. ( NYSE:J

Dividend Yield: 0.81%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 30, 2020

Pay Date: February 28, 2020

Market Cap: $12.49 Billion

Sector: Industrials

First Dividend: 1995

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 1 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $94.00

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 56.76%, 68.5%, 147%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #22

Aon Plc ( NYSE:AON

Dividend Yield: 0.83%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 31, 2020

Pay Date: February 14, 2020

Market Cap: $49.60 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1990

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 7 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $211.85

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 40.33%, 91.0%, 130%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #21

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:LW

Dividend Yield: 1.02%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 30, 2020

Pay Date: February 28, 2020

Market Cap: $13.22 Billion

Sector: Consumer Products

First Dividend: 2005

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 2 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $90.50

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 29.10%, 152.2%, 0%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #20

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. ( NYSE:MMC

Dividend Yield: 1.59%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 28, 2020

Pay Date: February 14, 2020

Market Cap: $57.61 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1994

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 10 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $114.15

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 41.23%, 76.0%, 114%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #19

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS

Dividend Yield: 2.43%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 30, 2020

Pay Date: February 14, 2020

Market Cap: $93.09 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1926

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 6 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $57.51

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 39.10%, 45.1%, 79%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #18

Dividend Yield: 2.50%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 30, 2020

Pay Date: February 14, 2020

Market Cap: $11.57 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 2004

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 3 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $30.45

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 20.74%, 66.7%, 59%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #17

Dividend Yield: 2.51%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 31, 2020

Pay Date: February 28, 2020

Market Cap: $177.10 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1979

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 5 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $81.12

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 33.74%, 47.4%, 82%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #16

Dividend Yield: 2.55%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 30, 2020

Pay Date: March 03, 2020

Market Cap: $16.23 Billion

Sector: Consumer Products

First Dividend: 1914

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 0 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $33.33

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 61.92%, -6.6%, 33%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #15

Dividend Yield: 2.59%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 30, 2020

Pay Date: February 18, 2020

Market Cap: $13.27 Billion

Sector: Consumer Products

First Dividend: 1865

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 6 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $105.13

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 22.73%, 32.9%, 123%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #14

Alliant Energy Corporation ( NASDAQ:LNT

Dividend Yield: 2.66%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 30, 2020

Pay Date: February 18, 2020

Market Cap: $13.74 Billion

Sector: Utilities

First Dividend: 1994

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 16 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $57.16

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 38.63%, 63.1%, 83%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #13

The Clorox Company ( NYSE:CLX

Dividend Yield: 2.69%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 28, 2020

Pay Date: February 14, 2020

Market Cap: $19.79 Billion

Sector: Consumer Products

First Dividend: 2013

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 43 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $157.70

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 6.49%, 39.3%, 61%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #12

Fastenal Company ( NASDAQ:FAST

Dividend Yield: 2.72%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 30, 2020

Pay Date: February 28, 2020

Market Cap: $21.11 Billion

Sector: Services

First Dividend: 2014

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 6 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $36.80

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 32.26%, 63.0%, 79%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #11

Texas Instruments Inc. ( NASDAQ:TXN

Dividend Yield: 2.73%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 30, 2020

Pay Date: February 10, 2020

Market Cap: $123.11 Billion

Sector: IT & Communications

First Dividend: 2015

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 16 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $131.70

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 39.24%, 88.7%, 169%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #10

AES Corporation ( NYSE:AES

Dividend Yield: 2.78%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 30, 2020

Pay Date: February 14, 2020

Market Cap: $13.61 Billion

Sector: Utilities

First Dividend: 2016

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 7 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $20.50

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 36.79%, 86.3%, 72%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #9

Dividend Yield: 2.81%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 31, 2020

Pay Date: February 20, 2020

Market Cap: $31.62 Billion

Sector: Industrials

First Dividend: 2017

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 6 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $88.24

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 32.77%, 56.8%, 109%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #8

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation ( NYSE:PNW

Dividend Yield: 3.35%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 31, 2020

Pay Date: March 02, 2020

Market Cap: $10.49 Billion

Sector: Utilities

First Dividend: 2018

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 8 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $93.34

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 13.52%, 31.5%, 51%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #7

Realty Income Corporation ( NYSE:O

Dividend Yield: 3.65%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 31, 2020

Pay Date: February 14, 2020

Market Cap: $24.88 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 2019

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 19 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $76.35

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 22.36%, 40.5%, 69%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #6

Dividend Yield: 3.75%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 30, 2020

Pay Date: March 06, 2020

Market Cap: $224.19 Billion

Sector: Health Care

First Dividend: 2020

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 9 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $40.51

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): -0.33%, 40.3%, 44%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #5

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. ( NYSE:CFG

Dividend Yield: 3.82%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 28, 2020

Pay Date: February 12, 2020

Market Cap: $17.77 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 2021

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 5 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $40.87

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 25.72%, 29.7%, 94%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #4

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO

Dividend Yield: 4.01%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 31, 2020

Pay Date: February 26, 2020

Market Cap: $51.03 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 2022

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 8 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $79.42

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 10.25%, 11.0%, 44%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #3

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. ( NYSE:EPD

Dividend Yield: 6.18%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 30, 2020

Pay Date: February 12, 2020

Market Cap: $63.07 Billion

Sector: Energy

First Dividend: 2023

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 19 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $28.81

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 12.27%, 24.2%, 9%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #2

Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F )

Dividend Yield: 6.55%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 29, 2020

Pay Date: March 02, 2020

Market Cap: $35.67 Billion

Sector: Consumer Products

First Dividend: 2024

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 0 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $9.16

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 18.54%, -12.1%, -15%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #1

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. ( NYSE:PAA

Dividend Yield: 7.58%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 30, 2020

Pay Date: February 14, 2020

Market Cap: $13.83 Billion

Sector: Energy

First Dividend: 2025

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 1 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $18.99

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): -11.60%, -23.8%, -41%

Ned Piplovic is the assistant editor of website content at Eagle Financial Publications. He graduated from Columbia University with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Philosophy. Prior to joining Eagle, Ned spent 15 years in corporate operations and financial management. Ned writes for www.DividendInvestor.com and www.StockInvestor.com.

