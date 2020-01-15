Income investors seeking equities to buy right now should consider one of more than two-dozen large-cap stocks going ex-dividend next week.

Several characteristics make large-cap stocks desirable as core portfolio building blocks. Generally stocks of older and established companies, these equities typically offer a high degree of operational and financial transparency. This transparency allows investors easy access to information for stock analysis and evaluation.

As established companies with businesses that generate relatively reliable results, these companies can establish set dividend policies that have specific payout and growth commitments over the long term. Furthermore, as large and established companies, many of the large-cap companies generally have a portfolio of diversified businesses. This strategy allows these companies to take advantage of market growth across several sectors and weather downturns in one of the several markets in which the companies operate.

Sorted in ascending order by dividend yield and for investor’s immediate consideration, below are 11 stocks with market capitalizations of more than $10 billion that go ex-dividend next week. Therefore, interested investors who are looking to take advantage of the upcoming dividend distributions should not delay their own analysis and due diligence.

While the equities below might deliver lower growth during bull markets, these stocks will also generally offer better protection in bear markets. The market capitalizations range between $12 billion for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to the high of nearly $311 billion for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The average capitalization of the entire group is more than $70 billion. The dividend yields range from a marginal 0.02% (The Cooper Companies, Inc., NYSE:COO) to more than 5% (Pembina Pipeline Corporation, NYSE:PBA), with a 2.1% simple average yield.

Five equities on the list below have not increased their dividend distribution in the trailing 12 months. However, while nearly half of the equities here maintained flat dividends, the group also includes three equities with longest streaks of dividend hikes of all S&P 500 Index components. These three Dividend Kings – Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL), Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) and The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) – have boosted their annual dividends for more than 55 consecutive years. Furthermore, the six equities below that have been increasing their annual dividend payouts have done so between nine and 66 consecutive years for an average current streak of nearly two decades.

Sorted in ascending order by their current dividend yield below are the 11 large-cap stocks that are going ex-dividend next week.

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #11

The Cooper Companies, Inc. ( NYSE:COO

Dividend Yield: 0.02%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 22, 2020

Pay Date: February 10, 2020

Market Cap: $16.49 Billion

Sector: Health Care

First Dividend: 1995

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 0 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $336.07

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 28.99%, 87.3%, 109%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #10

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. ( NYSE:WST

Dividend Yield: 0.41%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 21, 2020

Pay Date: February 05, 2020

Market Cap: $11.58 Billion

Sector: Materials

First Dividend: 1990

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 19 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $156.49

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 53.04%, 84.3%, 208%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #9

Wipro Ltd ( NYSE:WIT

Dividend Yield: 0.51%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 24, 2020

Pay Date: February 18, 2020

Market Cap: $24.36 Billion

Sector: IT & Communications

First Dividend: 2005

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 0 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $3.93

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 7.61%, 8.7%, -4%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #8

Lennar Corporation ( NYSE:LEN

Dividend Yield: 0.81%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 23, 2020

Pay Date: February 07, 2020

Market Cap: $17.25 Billion

Sector: Services

First Dividend: 1994

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 0 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $61.63

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 36.98%, 42.4%, 39%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #7

Dividend Yield: 1.83%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 21, 2020

Pay Date: February 05, 2020

Market Cap: $92.03 Billion

Sector: Services

First Dividend: 1926

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 58 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $120.07

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 26.10%, 74.6%, 90%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #6

The Procter & Gamble Company ( NYSE:PG

Dividend Yield: 2.39%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 23, 2020

Pay Date: February 18, 2020

Market Cap: $310.95 Billion

Sector: Consumer Products

First Dividend: 2004

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 66 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $124.69

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 40.07%, 58.7%, 54%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #5

Dividend Yield: 2.45%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 22, 2020

Pay Date: February 14, 2020

Market Cap: $60.24 Billion

Sector: Consumer Products

First Dividend: 1979

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 57 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $70.29

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 16.88%, 14.3%, 14%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #4

CVS Health Corporation ( NYSE:CVS

Dividend Yield: 2.71%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 22, 2020

Pay Date: February 18, 2020

Market Cap: $96.05 Billion

Sector: Health Care

First Dividend: 1914

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 0 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $73.83

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 16.82%, -2.6%, -15%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #3

Apache Corporation ( NYSE:APA

Dividend Yield: 2.98%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 21, 2020

Pay Date: February 21, 2020

Market Cap: $12.63 Billion

Sector: Energy

First Dividend: 1865

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 0 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $33.59

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 9.57%, -41.7%, -35%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #2

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY

Dividend Yield: 3.93%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 24, 2020

Pay Date: February 24, 2020

Market Cap: $116.90 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1994

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 9 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $80.46

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 13.99%, 3.5%, 55%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #1

Pembina Pipeline Corporation ( NYSE:PBA

Dividend Yield: 5.02%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 23, 2020

Pay Date: February 14, 2020

Market Cap: $14.36 Billion

Sector: Energy

First Dividend: 2013

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 9 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $38.47

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 24.30%, 34.6%, 61%

