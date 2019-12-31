Income investors seeking equities to buy right now should consider one of more than two-dozen large-cap stocks going ex-dividend next week.
Several characteristics make large-cap stocks desirable as core portfolio building blocks. Generally stocks of older and established companies, these equities typically offer a high degree of operational and financial transparency. This transparency allows investors easy access to information for stock analysis and evaluation.
As established companies with businesses that generate relatively reliable results, these companies can establish set dividend policies that have specific payout and growth commitments over the long term. Furthermore, as large and established companies, many of the large-cap companies generally have a portfolio of diversified businesses. This strategy allows these companies to take advantage of market growth across several sectors and weather downturns in one of the several markets in which the companies operate.
Sorted in ascending order by dividend yield and for investor’s immediate consideration, below are 19 stocks with market capitalizations of more than $10 billion that go ex-dividend next week. Therefore, interested investors who are looking to take advantage of the upcoming dividend distributions should not delay their own analysis and due diligence.
While the equities below might deliver lower growth during bull markets, these stocks will also generally offer better protection in bear markets. The market capitalizations range between $10.11 billion for Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (NYSE:MBT) to the high of almost $297 billion for Mastercard, Inc. (NYSE:MA). The average capitalization of the entire group is slightly below $82 billion.
The dividend yields range from 0.54% (Mastercard, Inc., NYSE:MA) to 8.83% (Mobile TeleSystems PJSC NYSE:MBT), with a 2.76% simple average yield. The yields of the top 10 companies exceed 2.7% and average 4.25%. Only one stocks failed to raise its dividend distribution in the trailing 12 months. The remaining 18 equities boosted their annual dividend payout between one and 52 consecutive years (Hormel Foods Corporation, NYSE:HRL) for an average annual dividend boost streak of more than nine years.
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #19
Mastercard, Inc. (NYSE:MA)
Dividend Yield: 0.54%
Ex-Dividend Date: January 08, 2020
Pay Date: February 07, 2020
Market Cap: $296.96 Billion
Sector: Industrials
First Dividend: 2006
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 7 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $297.72
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 60.85%, 191.6%, 248%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #18
Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)
Dividend Yield: 0.55%
Ex-Dividend Date: January 07, 2020
Pay Date: January 15, 2020
Market Cap: $42.28 Billion
Sector: Financials
First Dividend: 1965
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 1 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $72.32
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 29.90%, 123.4%, 197%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #17
Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)
Dividend Yield: 0.58%
Ex-Dividend Date: January 08, 2020
Pay Date: January 23, 2020
Market Cap: $37.00 Billion
Sector: Industrials
First Dividend: 1992
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 5 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $355.58
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 35.68%, 97.0%, 129%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #16
Intuit, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)
Dividend Yield: 0.81%
Ex-Dividend Date: January 09, 2020
Pay Date: January 21, 2020
Market Cap: $68.42 Billion
Sector: Industrials
First Dividend: 2011
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 7 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $262.84
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 35.47%, 133.9%, 190%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #15
Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)
Dividend Yield: 0.81%
Ex-Dividend Date: January 06, 2020
Pay Date: January 21, 2020
Market Cap: $40.06 Billion
Sector: Services
First Dividend: 1975
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 3 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $157.35
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 48.16%, 117.1%, 129%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #14
Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)
Dividend Yield: 1.12%
Ex-Dividend Date: January 09, 2020
Pay Date: February 10, 2020
Market Cap: $13.76 Billion
Sector: Services
First Dividend: 1944
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 5 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $48.09
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 68.58%, 56.7%, 126%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #13
Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN)
Dividend Yield: 1.71%
Ex-Dividend Date: January 07, 2020
Pay Date: January 30, 2020
Market Cap: $61.32 Billion
Sector: Industrials
First Dividend: 1964
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 14 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $220.19
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 46.46%, 62.4%, 115%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #12
Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)
Dividend Yield: 1.82%
Ex-Dividend Date: January 08, 2020
Pay Date: January 23, 2020
Market Cap: $169.04 Billion
Sector: IT & Communications
First Dividend: 2009
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 5 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $52.70
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 20.15%, 43.5%, 24%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #11
Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL)
Dividend Yield: 2.07%
Ex-Dividend Date: January 10, 2020
Pay Date: February 18, 2020
Market Cap: $24.03 Billion
Sector: Consumer Products
First Dividend: 1928
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 52 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $45.00
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 8.74%, 36.5%, 83%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #10
Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC)
Dividend Yield: 2.73%
Ex-Dividend Date: January 09, 2020
Pay Date: February 01, 2020
Market Cap: $11.64 Billion
Sector: Financials
First Dividend: 1920
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 8 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $58.67
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 18.73%, -5.3%, 10%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #9
Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB)
Dividend Yield: 2.84%
Ex-Dividend Date: January 07, 2020
Pay Date: January 27, 2020
Market Cap: $14.86 Billion
Sector: Consumer Products
First Dividend: 1902
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 0 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $49.25
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 52.51%, -11.0%, 26%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #8
UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)
Dividend Yield: 2.96%
Ex-Dividend Date: January 09, 2020
Pay Date: January 31, 2020
Market Cap: $13.58 Billion
Sector: Financials
First Dividend: 1973
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 8 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $46.33
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 21.98%, 37.7%, 67%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #7
Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)
Dividend Yield: 3.23%
Ex-Dividend Date: January 09, 2020
Pay Date: February 03, 2020
Market Cap: $13.36 Billion
Sector: Services
First Dividend: 1995
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 2 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $108.96
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 15.01%, 61.8%, 131%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #6
General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)
Dividend Yield: 3.72%
Ex-Dividend Date: January 09, 2020
Pay Date: February 03, 2020
Market Cap: $31.90 Billion
Sector: Consumer Products
First Dividend: 1898
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 15 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $52.74
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 42.39%, -5.1%, 15%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #5
Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)
Dividend Yield: 4.01%
Ex-Dividend Date: January 09, 2020
Pay Date: January 31, 2020
Market Cap: $103.14 Billion
Sector: Financials
First Dividend: 1857
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 8 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $55.98
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 47.46%, 25.9%, 17%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #4
Verizon Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VZ)
Dividend Yield: 4.02%
Ex-Dividend Date: January 09, 2020
Pay Date: February 03, 2020
Market Cap: $253.15 Billion
Sector: IT & Communications
First Dividend: 1984
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 14 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $61.21
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 16.24%, 28.1%, 54%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #3
Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax (NYSE:BNS)
Dividend Yield: 4.82%
Ex-Dividend Date: January 06, 2020
Pay Date: January 29, 2020
Market Cap: $67.59 Billion
Sector: Financials
First Dividend: 1834
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 8 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $56.19
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 28.27%, 14.5%, 5%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #2
AT&T, Inc. (NYSE:T)
Dividend Yield: 5.33%
Ex-Dividend Date: January 09, 2020
Pay Date: February 03, 2020
Market Cap: $285.19 Billion
Sector: IT & Communications
First Dividend: 1881
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 14 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $39.04
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 46.17%, 6.0%, 43%
Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #1
Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (NYSE:MBT)
Dividend Yield: 8.83%
Ex-Dividend Date: January 09, 2020
Pay Date: February 06, 2020 (est.)
Market Cap: $10.11 Billion
Sector: IT & Communications
First Dividend: 2002
Consecutive Annual Hikes: 0 years
December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $10.19
Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 58.01%, 40.4%, 87%
Ned Piplovic is the assistant editor of website content at Eagle Financial Publications. He graduated from Columbia University with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Philosophy. Prior to joining Eagle, Ned spent 15 years in corporate operations and financial management. Ned writes for www.DividendInvestor.com and www.StockInvestor.com.
