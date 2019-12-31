Income investors seeking equities to buy right now should consider one of more than two-dozen large-cap stocks going ex-dividend next week.

Several characteristics make large-cap stocks desirable as core portfolio building blocks. Generally stocks of older and established companies, these equities typically offer a high degree of operational and financial transparency. This transparency allows investors easy access to information for stock analysis and evaluation.

As established companies with businesses that generate relatively reliable results, these companies can establish set dividend policies that have specific payout and growth commitments over the long term. Furthermore, as large and established companies, many of the large-cap companies generally have a portfolio of diversified businesses. This strategy allows these companies to take advantage of market growth across several sectors and weather downturns in one of the several markets in which the companies operate.

Sorted in ascending order by dividend yield and for investor’s immediate consideration, below are 19 stocks with market capitalizations of more than $10 billion that go ex-dividend next week. Therefore, interested investors who are looking to take advantage of the upcoming dividend distributions should not delay their own analysis and due diligence.

While the equities below might deliver lower growth during bull markets, these stocks will also generally offer better protection in bear markets. The market capitalizations range between $10.11 billion for Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (NYSE:MBT) to the high of almost $297 billion for Mastercard, Inc. (NYSE:MA). The average capitalization of the entire group is slightly below $82 billion.

The dividend yields range from 0.54% (Mastercard, Inc., NYSE:MA) to 8.83% (Mobile TeleSystems PJSC NYSE:MBT), with a 2.76% simple average yield. The yields of the top 10 companies exceed 2.7% and average 4.25%. Only one stocks failed to raise its dividend distribution in the trailing 12 months. The remaining 18 equities boosted their annual dividend payout between one and 52 consecutive years (Hormel Foods Corporation, NYSE:HRL) for an average annual dividend boost streak of more than nine years.

Sorted in ascending order by their current dividend yield below are the 40 large-cap stocks that are going ex-dividend next week.

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #19

Dividend Yield: 0.54%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 08, 2020

Pay Date: February 07, 2020

Market Cap: $296.96 Billion

Sector: Industrials

First Dividend: 2006

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 7 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $297.72

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 60.85%, 191.6%, 248%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #18

Progressive Corporation ( NYSE:PGR

Dividend Yield: 0.55%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 07, 2020

Pay Date: January 15, 2020

Market Cap: $42.28 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1965

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 1 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $72.32

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 29.90%, 123.4%, 197%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #17

Dividend Yield: 0.58%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 08, 2020

Pay Date: January 23, 2020

Market Cap: $37.00 Billion

Sector: Industrials

First Dividend: 1992

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 5 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $355.58

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 35.68%, 97.0%, 129%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #16

Dividend Yield: 0.81%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 09, 2020

Pay Date: January 21, 2020

Market Cap: $68.42 Billion

Sector: Industrials

First Dividend: 2011

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 7 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $262.84

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 35.47%, 133.9%, 190%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #15

Dollar General Corporation ( NYSE:DG )

Dividend Yield: 0.81%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 06, 2020

Pay Date: January 21, 2020

Market Cap: $40.06 Billion

Sector: Services

First Dividend: 1975

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 3 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $157.35

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 48.16%, 117.1%, 129%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #14

Masco Corporation ( NYSE:MAS )

Dividend Yield: 1.12%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 09, 2020

Pay Date: February 10, 2020

Market Cap: $13.76 Billion

Sector: Services

First Dividend: 1944

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 5 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $48.09

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 68.58%, 56.7%, 126%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #13

Raytheon Company ( NYSE:RTN

Dividend Yield: 1.71%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 07, 2020

Pay Date: January 30, 2020

Market Cap: $61.32 Billion

Sector: Industrials

First Dividend: 1964

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 14 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $220.19

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 46.46%, 62.4%, 115%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #12

Oracle Corporation ( NYSE:ORCL

Dividend Yield: 1.82%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 08, 2020

Pay Date: January 23, 2020

Market Cap: $169.04 Billion

Sector: IT & Communications

First Dividend: 2009

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 5 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $52.70

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 20.15%, 43.5%, 24%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #11

Hormel Foods Corporation ( NYSE:HRL

Dividend Yield: 2.07%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 10, 2020

Pay Date: February 18, 2020

Market Cap: $24.03 Billion

Sector: Consumer Products

First Dividend: 1928

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 52 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $45.00

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 8.74%, 36.5%, 83%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #10

Lincoln National Corporation ( NYSE:LNC

Dividend Yield: 2.73%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 09, 2020

Pay Date: February 01, 2020

Market Cap: $11.64 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1920

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 8 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $58.67

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 18.73%, -5.3%, 10%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #9

Campbell Soup Company ( NYSE:CPB

Dividend Yield: 2.84%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 07, 2020

Pay Date: January 27, 2020

Market Cap: $14.86 Billion

Sector: Consumer Products

First Dividend: 1902

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 0 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $49.25

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 52.51%, -11.0%, 26%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #8

Dividend Yield: 2.96%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 09, 2020

Pay Date: January 31, 2020

Market Cap: $13.58 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1973

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 8 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $46.33

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 21.98%, 37.7%, 67%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #7

Dividend Yield: 3.23%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 09, 2020

Pay Date: February 03, 2020

Market Cap: $13.36 Billion

Sector: Services

First Dividend: 1995

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 2 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $108.96

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 15.01%, 61.8%, 131%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #6

Dividend Yield: 3.72%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 09, 2020

Pay Date: February 03, 2020

Market Cap: $31.90 Billion

Sector: Consumer Products

First Dividend: 1898

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 15 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $52.74

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 42.39%, -5.1%, 15%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #5

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD

Dividend Yield: 4.01%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 09, 2020

Pay Date: January 31, 2020

Market Cap: $103.14 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1857

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 8 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $55.98

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 47.46%, 25.9%, 17%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #4

Dividend Yield: 4.02%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 09, 2020

Pay Date: February 03, 2020

Market Cap: $253.15 Billion

Sector: IT & Communications

First Dividend: 1984

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 14 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $61.21

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 16.24%, 28.1%, 54%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #3

Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax ( NYSE:BNS

Dividend Yield: 4.82%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 06, 2020

Pay Date: January 29, 2020

Market Cap: $67.59 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1834

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 8 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $56.19

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 28.27%, 14.5%, 5%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #2

Dividend Yield: 5.33%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 09, 2020

Pay Date: February 03, 2020

Market Cap: $285.19 Billion

Sector: IT & Communications

First Dividend: 1881

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 14 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $39.04

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 46.17%, 6.0%, 43%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #1

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC ( NYSE:MBT

Dividend Yield: 8.83%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 09, 2020

Pay Date: February 06, 2020 (est.)

Market Cap: $10.11 Billion

Sector: IT & Communications

First Dividend: 2002

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 0 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $10.19

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 58.01%, 40.4%, 87%

Ned Piplovic is the assistant editor of website content at Eagle Financial Publications. He graduated from Columbia University with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Philosophy. Prior to joining Eagle, Ned spent 15 years in corporate operations and financial management. Ned writes for www.DividendInvestor.com and www.StockInvestor.com.

