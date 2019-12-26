Income investors seeking equities to buy right now should consider one of more than two-dozen large-cap stocks going ex-dividend next week.

Several characteristics make large-cap stocks desirable as core portfolio building blocks. Generally stocks of older and established companies, these equities typically offer a high degree of operational and financial transparency. This transparency allows investors easy access to information for stock analysis and evaluation.

As established companies with businesses that generate relatively reliable results, these companies can establish set dividend policies that have specific payout and growth commitments over the long term. Furthermore, as large and established companies, many of the large-cap companies generally have a portfolio of diversified businesses. This strategy allows these companies to take advantage of market growth across several sectors and weather downturns in one of the several markets in which the companies operate.

Sorted in ascending order by dividend yield and for investor’s immediate consideration, below are 21 stocks with market capitalizations of more than $10 billion that go ex-dividend next week. Therefore, interested investors who are looking to take advantage of the upcoming dividend distributions should not delay their own analysis and due diligence.

While the equities below might deliver lower growth during bull markets, these stocks will also generally offer better protection in bear markets. The market capitalizations range between $11.49 billion for the Globe Life, Inc. (NYSE:GL) to the high of more than $431.52 billion for JPMorgan Chase & Company (NYSE:JPM). The average capitalization of the entire group is slightly below $51 billion.

The dividend yields range from 0.60% (Humana, Inc., NYSE:HUM) to 5.29% (W.P. Carey, Inc., NYSE:WPC, with a 2.51% simple average yield. The yields of the top 10 companies exceed 2.9% and average 3.8%. Five stocks have not raised the dividend distribution in the past year. The remaining 35 equities boosted their annual dividend payout between one and 42 consecutive years (Sysco Corporation, NYSE:SYY) for an average annual dividend boost streak of more than eight years.

Sorted in ascending order by their current dividend yield below are the 40 large-cap stocks that are going ex-dividend next week.

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #40

Humana, Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Dividend Yield: 0.60%

Ex-Dividend Date: December 30, 2019

Pay Date: January 31, 2020

Market Cap: $48.78 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1990

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 7 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $368.34

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 35.6%, 82.2%, 160.7%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #39

Globe Life, Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Dividend Yield: 0.65%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 02, 2020

Pay Date: January 31, 2020

Market Cap: $11.49 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1999

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 13 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $106.14

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 51.5%, 45.7%, 97.8%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #38

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Dividend Yield: 0.84%

Ex-Dividend Date: December 30, 2019

Pay Date: January 22, 2020

Market Cap: $26.46 Billion

Sector: Health Care

First Dividend: 2012

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 3 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $85.30

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 37.2%, 88.6%, 114.0%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #37

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Dividend Yield: 1.04%

Ex-Dividend Date: December 30, 2019

Pay Date: January 22, 2020

Market Cap: $15.19 Billion

Sector: Industrials

First Dividend: 1990

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 5 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $153.26

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 70.3%, 84.7%, 30.8%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #36

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Dividend Yield: 1.09%

Ex-Dividend Date: December 30, 2019

Pay Date: January 31, 2020

Market Cap: $79.21 Billion

Sector: Health Care

First Dividend: 1991

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 18 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $211.58

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 47.4%, 80.0%, 129.6%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #35

Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD)

Dividend Yield: 1.16%

Ex-Dividend Date: December 30, 2019

Pay Date: January 14, 2020

Market Cap: $25.15 Billion

Sector: Energy

First Dividend: 1997

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 1 year

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $151.80

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 27.0%, -17.1%, 1.8%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #34

Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Dividend Yield: 1.29%

Ex-Dividend Date: December 30, 2019

Pay Date: January 15, 2020

Market Cap: $25.97 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 2010

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 2 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $201.99

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 39.6%, 68.0%, 90.0%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #33

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Dividend Yield: 1.38%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 02, 2020

Pay Date: February 10, 2020

Market Cap: $102.07 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1870

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 7 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $124.74

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 41.6%, 72.8%, 40.1%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #32

McCormick & Company , Inc. (NYSE:MKC)

Dividend Yield: 1.47%

Ex-Dividend Date: December 30, 2019

Pay Date: January 13, 2020

Market Cap: $20.79 Billion

Sector: Consumer Products

First Dividend: 1925

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 18 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $168.25

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 27.3%, 87.7%, 132.3%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #31

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF)

Dividend Yield: 1.64%

Ex-Dividend Date: December 31, 2019

Pay Date: January 16, 2020

Market Cap: $12.51 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1990

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 6 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $90.21

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 31.4%, 30.5%, 65.0%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #30

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)

Dividend Yield: 1.74%

Ex-Dividend Date: December 30, 2019

Pay Date: January 16, 2020

Market Cap: $13.08 Billion

Sector: Materials

First Dividend: 2006

Consecutive Annual Hikes: None

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $100.92

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 68.9%, 111.5%, 110.0%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #29

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Dividend Yield: 1.74%

Ex-Dividend Date: December 30, 2019

Pay Date: February 10, 2020

Market Cap: $54.67 Billion

Sector: Industrials

First Dividend: 1937

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 1 year

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $174.50

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 29.2%, 77.2%, 107.7%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #28

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Dividend Yield: 1.81%

Ex-Dividend Date: December 31, 2019

Pay Date: January 15, 2020

Market Cap: $28.59 Billion

Sector: Industrials

First Dividend: 2003

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 15 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $89.58

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 31.8%, 63.7%, 135.9%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #27

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Dividend Yield: 1.97%

Ex-Dividend Date: December 31, 2019

Pay Date: February 10, 2020

Market Cap: $51.81 Billion

Sector: Materials

First Dividend: 1954

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 36 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $235.05

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 59.9%, 69.2%, 85.1%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #26

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Dividend Yield: 2.02%

Ex-Dividend Date: December 30, 2019

Pay Date: January 15, 2020

Market Cap: $13.45 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1993

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 2 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $148.33

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 55.1%, 108.7%, 160.6%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #25

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Dividend Yield: 2.07%

Ex-Dividend Date: December 30, 2019

Pay Date: January 14, 2020

Market Cap: $79.18 Billion

Sector: Consumer Products

First Dividend: 2001

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 5 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $54.99

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 42.1%, 28.6%, 57.4%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #24

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Dividend Yield: 2.11%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 02, 2020

Pay Date: January 24, 2020

Market Cap: $43.56 Billion

Sector: Services

First Dividend: 1970

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 42 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $85.38

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 45.8%, 60.3%, 127.4%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #23

Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Dividend Yield: 2.38%

Ex-Dividend Date: December 30, 2019

Pay Date: January 15, 2020

Market Cap: $57.91 Billion

Sector: Industrials

First Dividend: 1933

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 5 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $180.18

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 55.0%, 52.8%, 101.0%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #22

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Dividend Yield: 2.57%

Ex-Dividend Date: December 30, 2019

Pay Date: January 15, 2020

Market Cap: $18.44 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1997

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 8 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $160.10

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 48.8%, 56.7%, 99.0%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #21

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Dividend Yield: 2.61%

Ex-Dividend Date: December 31, 2019

Pay Date: January 15, 2020

Market Cap: $19.72 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1994

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 18 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $298.44

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 27.8%, 39.0%, 58.0%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #20

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Dividend Yield: 2.61%

Ex-Dividend Date: December 31, 2019

Pay Date: January 16, 2020

Market Cap: $28.96 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1910

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 8 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $79.64

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 36.5%, 8.0%, 9.6%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #19

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM)

Dividend Yield: 2.62%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 03, 2020

Pay Date: January 31, 2020

Market Cap: $431.52 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1827

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 8 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $137.58

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 53.9%, 68.1%, 139.2%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #18

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Dividend Yield: 2.82%

Ex-Dividend Date: December 31, 2019

Pay Date: January 10, 2020

Market Cap: $29.85 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1993

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 1 year

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $80.38

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 29.8%, 37.9%, 39.4%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #17

US Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Dividend Yield: 2.82%

Ex-Dividend Date: December 30, 2019

Pay Date: January 15, 2020

Market Cap: $93.20 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1930

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 8 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $59.67

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 40.0%, 22.1%, 43.9%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #16

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

Dividend Yield: 2.84%

Ex-Dividend Date: December 30, 2019

Pay Date: February 11, 2020

Market Cap: $17.18 Billion

Sector: Materials

First Dividend: 1973

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 9 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $56.66

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 16.5%, -0.3%, 30.4%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #15

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Dividend Yield: 2.85%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 02, 2020

Pay Date: February 03, 2020

Market Cap: $102.91 Billion

Sector: Health Care

First Dividend: 1900

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 9 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $63.16

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 33.8%, 14.8%, 20.1%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #14

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Dividend Yield: 2.88%

Ex-Dividend Date: December 30, 2019

Pay Date: January 30, 2020

Market Cap: $21.02 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1997

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 1 year

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $135.94

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 28.1%, 17.9%, 13.1%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #13

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Dividend Yield: 2.92%

Ex-Dividend Date: December 30, 2019

Pay Date: January 15, 2020

Market Cap: $29.04 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1998

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 7 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $207.94

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 26.8%, 29.3%, 41.4%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #12

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dividend Yield: 2.93%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 02, 2020

Pay Date: January 22, 2020

Market Cap: $202.70 Billion

Sector: IT & Communications

First Dividend: 2011

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 7 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $47.78

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 22.9%, 70.1%, 89.2%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #11

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Dividend Yield: 3.05%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 02, 2020

Pay Date: January 22, 2020

Market Cap: $14.35 Billion

Sector: IT & Communications

First Dividend: 2013

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 5 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $62.86

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 18.8%, 84.7%, 60.0%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #10

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Dividend Yield: 3.10%

Ex-Dividend Date: December 30, 2019

Pay Date: January 15, 2020

Market Cap: $22.62 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1952

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 2 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $30.96

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 42.7%, 20.1%, 66.5%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #9

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)

Dividend Yield: 3.21%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 02, 2020

Pay Date: January 21, 2020

Market Cap: $18.51 Billion

Sector: IT & Communications

First Dividend: 2012

Consecutive Annual Hikes: None

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $62.23

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 83.2%, -3.0%, -36.1%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #8

Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Dividend Yield: 3.41%

Ex-Dividend Date: December 30, 2019

Pay Date: January 31, 2020

Market Cap: $26.83 Billion

Sector: Utilities

First Dividend: 1990

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 14 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $74.82

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 42.3%, 14.0%, 28.3%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #7

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Dividend Yield: 3.70%

Ex-Dividend Date: December 30, 2019

Pay Date: January 16, 2020

Market Cap: $29.62 Billion

Sector: Consumer Products

First Dividend: 2018

Consecutive Annual Hikes: None

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $48.67

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 14.2%, 0.0%, 0.0%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #6

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Dividend Yield: 3.74%

Ex-Dividend Date: December 31, 2019

Pay Date: January 15, 2020

Market Cap: $15.00 Billion

Sector: Health Care

First Dividend: 1983

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 18 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $51.29

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 24.0%, -21.9%, -26.7%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #5

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Dividend Yield: 3.77%

Ex-Dividend Date: December 31, 2019

Pay Date: January 15, 2020

Market Cap: $23.58 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1994

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 18 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $72.36

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 24.6%, 42.3%, 71.9%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #4

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST)

Dividend Yield: 4.27%

Ex-Dividend Date: December 30, 2019

Pay Date: January 15, 2020

Market Cap: $13.43 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1999

Consecutive Annual Hikes: None

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $18.72

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 22.8%, 12.4%, -5.4%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #2

Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Dividend Yield: 5.28%

Ex-Dividend Date: January 02, 2020

Pay Date: January 28, 2020

Market Cap: $142.87 Billion

Sector: Energy

First Dividend: 1992

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 2 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $54.78

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 14.8%, 26.4%, 29.8%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #1

W.P. Carey, Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Dividend Yield: 5.29%

Ex-Dividend Date: December 30, 2019

Pay Date: January 15, 2020

Market Cap: $13.52 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1998

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 5 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $78.49

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 27.4%, 53.6%, 35.9%

