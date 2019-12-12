Income investors seeking equities to buy right now should consider one of more than two-dozen large-cap stocks going ex-dividend next week.

Several characteristics make large-cap stocks desirable as core portfolio building blocks. Generally stocks of older and established companies, these equities typically offer a high degree of operational and financial transparency. This transparency allows investors easy access to information for stock analysis and evaluation.

As established companies with businesses that generate relatively reliable results, these companies can establish set dividend policies that have specific payout and growth commitments over the long term. Furthermore, as large and established companies, many of the large-cap companies generally have a portfolio of diversified businesses. This strategy allows these companies to take advantage of market growth across several sectors and weather downturns in one of the several markets in which the companies operate.

Sorted in ascending order by dividend yield and for investor’s immediate consideration, below are 27 stocks with market capitalizations of more than $10 billion that go ex-dividend next week. Therefore, interested investors who are looking to take advantage of the upcoming dividend distributions should not delay their own analysis and due diligence.

While the equities below might deliver lower growth during bull markets, these stocks will also generally offer better protection in bear markets. The market capitalizations range between $10.56 billion for the Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) to the high of nearly $284 billion for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (NYSE:TSM). The average capitalization of the entire group is slightly below $48 billion.

The dividend yields range from 0.15% (Advance Auto Parts, Inc., NYSE:AAP) to 6.03% (Telefonica SA, NYSE:TEF), with a 2.24% simple average yield. The yields of the top 10 companies exceed 25% and average 3.77%. Six stocks have not raised the dividend distribution in the past year. The remaining 21 equities boosted their annual dividend payout between one and 18 consecutive years for an average annual dividend boost streak of more than five years.

Sorted in ascending order by their current dividend yield below are the 27 large-cap stocks that are going ex-dividend next week.

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #27

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. ( NYSE:AAP )

Dividend Yield: 0.15%

Ex-Dividend Date: December 19, 2019

Pay Date: January 3, 2020

Market Cap: $10.80 billion

Sector: Services

First Dividend: 2006

Dividend Payout Schedule: Quarterly

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 0

December 10, 2019 Closing Price: $156.17

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): -5.84%, -10.61%, 0.12%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #26

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. ( NYSE:TMO )

Dividend Yield: 0.24%

Ex-Dividend Date: December 16, 2019

Pay Date: January 15, 2020

Market Cap: $127.55 billion

Sector: Health Care

First Dividend: 1996

Dividend Payout Schedule: Quarterly

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 1

December 10, 2019 Closing Price: $317.09

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 34.07%, 119.47%, 151.57%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #25

General Electric Company ( NYSE:GE )

Dividend Yield: 0.36%

Ex-Dividend Date: December 20, 2019

Pay Date: January 27, 2020

Market Cap: $95.81 billion

Sector: Industrials

First Dividend: 1899

Dividend Payout Schedule: Quarterly

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 0

December 10, 2019 Closing Price: $11.01

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 66.02%, -59.27%, -42.40%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #24

STMicroelectronics NV ( NYSE:STM )

Dividend Yield: 0.76%

Ex-Dividend Date: December 16, 2019

Pay Date: December 27, 2019

Market Cap: $23.53 billion

Sector: IT & Communications

First Dividend: 1999

Dividend Payout Schedule: Quarterly

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 0

December 10, 2019 Closing Price: $25.82

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 94.50%, 149.11%, 263.82%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #23

Allegion Plc ( NYSE:ALLE )

Dividend Yield: 0.86%

Ex-Dividend Date: December 16, 2019

Pay Date: December 30, 2019

Market Cap: $11.68 billion

Sector: IT & Communications

First Dividend: 2014

Dividend Payout Schedule: Quarterly

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 4

December 10, 2019 Closing Price: $124.09

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 43.49%, 92.83%, 135.51%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #22

Amphenol Corporation ( NYSE:APH )

Dividend Yield: 0.94%

Ex-Dividend Date: December 16, 2019

Pay Date: January 8, 2020

Market Cap: $31.41 billion

Sector: Industrials

First Dividend: 2005

Dividend Payout Schedule: Quarterly

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 7

December 10, 2019 Closing Price: $105.12

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 24.45%, 57.14%, 102.10%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #21

Dividend Yield: 1.02%

Ex-Dividend Date: December 16, 2019

Pay Date: January 15, 2020

Market Cap: $53.36 billion

Sector: Materials

First Dividend: 1936

Dividend Payout Schedule: Quarterly

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 5

December 10, 2019 Closing Price: $185.15

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 20.96%, 57.85%, 85.17%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #20

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:TSM )

Dividend Yield: 1.14%

Ex-Dividend Date: December 19, 2019

Pay Date: January 16, 2020

Market Cap: $283.79 billion

Sector: IT & Communications

First Dividend: 2004

Dividend Payout Schedule: Semi-Annually

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 4

December 10, 2019 Closing Price: $54.52

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 54.93%, 93.89%, 169.17%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #19

Dividend Yield: 1.18%

Ex-Dividend Date: December 17, 2019

Pay Date: January 3, 2020

Market Cap: $11.03 billion

Sector: Services

First Dividend: 1977

Dividend Payout Schedule: Quarterly

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 0

December 10, 2019 Closing Price: $40.27

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 59.31%, 111.53%, 105.91%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #18

Ambev SA ( NYSE:ABEV )

Dividend Yield: 1.35%

Ex-Dividend Date: December 20, 2019

Pay Date: January 7, 2020

Market Cap: $69.91 billion

Sector: Consumer Products

First Dividend: 2014

Dividend Payout Schedule: Annually

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 1

December 10, 2019 Closing Price: $4.4

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 13.65%, -0.98%, -14.59%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #17

Dividend Yield: 1.57%

Ex-Dividend Date: December 19, 2019

Pay Date: January 8, 2020

Market Cap: $28.15 billion

Sector: Consumer Products

First Dividend: 1943

Dividend Payout Schedule: Quarterly

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 1

December 10, 2019 Closing Price: $81.2

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 47.82%, 33.54%, 37.99%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #16

Dividend Yield: 1.74%

Ex-Dividend Date: December 19, 2019

Pay Date: January 10, 2020

Market Cap: $16.00 billion

Sector: Services

First Dividend: 1988

Dividend Payout Schedule: Quarterly

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 16

December 10, 2019 Closing Price: $133.46

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 60.15%, 64.49%, 37.78%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #15

Chubb Ltd ( NYSE:CB )

Dividend Yield: 1.97%

Ex-Dividend Date: December 19, 2019

Pay Date: January 10, 2020

Market Cap: $68.87 billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1984

Dividend Payout Schedule: Quarterly

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 5

December 10, 2019 Closing Price: $152.96

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 20.29%, 22.55%, 45.43%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #14

Cincinnati Financial Corporation ( NASDAQ:CINF )

Dividend Yield: 2.13%

Ex-Dividend Date: December 18, 2019

Pay Date: January 15, 2020

Market Cap: $17.21 billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1954

Dividend Payout Schedule: Quarterly

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 0

December 10, 2019 Closing Price: $105.71

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 35.97%, 44.55%, 126.60%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #13

Dividend Yield: 2.36%

Ex-Dividend Date: December 18, 2019

Pay Date: December 31, 2019

Market Cap: $56.73 billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1994

Dividend Payout Schedule: Quarterly

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 5

December 10, 2019 Closing Price: $91.14

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 41.43%, 85.04%, 134.63%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #12

Dividend Yield: 2.39%

Ex-Dividend Date: December 16, 2019

Pay Date: January 7, 2020

Market Cap: $21.69 billion

Sector: Services

First Dividend: 2003

Dividend Payout Schedule: Quarterly

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 1

December 10, 2019 Closing Price: $82.88

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 44.70%, 79.67%, 152.89%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #11

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd ( NYSE:RCL )

Dividend Yield: 2.53%

Ex-Dividend Date: December 19, 2019

Pay Date: January 6, 2020

Market Cap: $25.85 billion

Sector: Services

First Dividend: 1993

Dividend Payout Schedule: Quarterly

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 5

December 10, 2019 Closing Price: $121.59

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 19.44%, 50.59%, 70.47%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #10

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES )

Dividend Yield: 2.63%

Ex-Dividend Date: December 19, 2019

Pay Date: December 31, 2019

Market Cap: $26.34 billion

Sector: Utilities

First Dividend: 2008

Dividend Payout Schedule: Quarterly

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 18

December 10, 2019 Closing Price: $80.98

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 19.36%, 61.90%, 75.20%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #9

FNF Group Com/Fidelity National Financial, Inc. ( NYSE:FNF )

Dividend Yield: 2.79%

Ex-Dividend Date: December 16, 2019

Pay Date: December 31, 2019

Market Cap: $13.01 billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 2005

Dividend Payout Schedule: Quarterly

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 4

December 10, 2019 Closing Price: $47.43

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 51.07%, 105.77%, 119.24%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #8

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG )

Dividend Yield: 2.83%

Ex-Dividend Date: December 19, 2019

Pay Date: January 15, 2020

Market Cap: $10.56 billion

Sector: Materials

First Dividend: 2003

Dividend Payout Schedule: Quarterly

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 5

December 10, 2019 Closing Price: $111.36

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 23.81%, 38.10%, 63.50%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #7

Western Union Company ( NYSE:WU )

Dividend Yield: 3.01%

Ex-Dividend Date: December 16, 2019

Pay Date: December 31, 2019

Market Cap: $11.15 billion

Sector: Industrials

First Dividend: 2006

Dividend Payout Schedule: Quarterly

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 4

December 10, 2019 Closing Price: $26.81

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 50.87%, 32.08%, 69.82%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #6

Restaurant Brands International, Inc. ( NYSE:QSR )

Dividend Yield: 3.02%

Ex-Dividend Date: December 16, 2019

Pay Date: January 3, 2020

Market Cap: $19.76 billion

Sector: Services

First Dividend: 2015

Dividend Payout Schedule: Quarterly

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 3

December 10, 2019 Closing Price: $67.16

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 28.55%, 44.46%, 111.20%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #5

Dividend Yield: 3.22%

Ex-Dividend Date: December 19, 2019

Pay Date: January 9, 2020

Market Cap: $17.60 billion

Sector: Services

First Dividend: 1986

Dividend Payout Schedule: Quarterly

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 5

December 10, 2019 Closing Price: $80.39

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 10.22%, 0.89%, 18.47%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #4

Dividend Yield: 3.94%

Ex-Dividend Date: December 17, 2019

Pay Date: January 2, 2020

Market Cap: $15.71 billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1912

Dividend Payout Schedule: Quarterly

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 8

December 10, 2019 Closing Price: $15.37

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 22.50%, 24.35%, 69.50%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #3

Las Vegas Sands Corporation ( NYSE:LVS )

Dividend Yield: 4.71%

Ex-Dividend Date: December 16, 2019

Pay Date: December 26, 2019

Market Cap: $50.26 billion

Sector: Services

First Dividend: 2012

Dividend Payout Schedule: Quarterly

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 5

December 10, 2019 Closing Price: $64.15

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 25.76%, 33.48%, 44.22%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #2

Philip Morris International, Inc. ( NYSE:PM )

Dividend Yield: 5.52%

Ex-Dividend Date: December 18, 2019

Pay Date: January 10, 2020

Market Cap: $132.00 billion

Sector: Consumer Products

First Dividend: 2008

Dividend Payout Schedule: Quarterly

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 10

December 10, 2019 Closing Price: $83.9

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 6.46%, 8.90%, 24.29%

Large-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #1

Telefonica SA ( NYSE:TEF )

Dividend Yield: 6.03%

Ex-Dividend Date: December 17, 2019

Pay Date: January 6, 2020

Market Cap: $37.71 billion

Sector: IT & Communications

First Dividend: 1990

Dividend Payout Schedule: Semi-Annually

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 0

December 10, 2019 Closing Price: $7.43

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): -8.51%, 0.64%, -33.43%

Dividend increases and dividend decreases, new dividend announcements, dividend suspensions and other dividend changes occur daily. To make sure you don’t miss any important announcements, sign up for our E-mail Alerts. Let us do the hard work of gathering the data and sending the relevant information directly to your inbox.

In addition to E-mail Alerts, you will have access to our powerful dividend research tools. Take a quick video tour of the tools suite.

Ned Piplovic is the assistant editor of website content at Eagle Financial Publications. He graduated from Columbia University with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Philosophy. Prior to joining Eagle, Ned spent 15 years in corporate operations and financial management. Ned writes for www.DividendInvestor.com and www.StockInvestor.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.