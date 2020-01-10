Large-Cap Growth ETF (SPYG) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, SPDR S&P 500 Growth Portfolio ETF SPYG is probably a suitable pick. The fund just hit a 52-week high — up roughly 29.6% from its 52-week low of $33.20/share.

Does it have more gains in store? Let’s take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to gain an insight into where it might be headed:

SPYG in Focus

The underlying S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector in the U.S. equity market. The fund charges 4 bps in fees (see all Style Box - Large Cap Growth ETFs here).

Why the Move?

Wall Street rebounded soon after a wobbly start to the New Year (due to geopolitical tensions) as investors shrugged off fears of a possible escalation in Middle East tensions. The S&P 500 is at the record high now. U.S.-China trade optimism, a dovish Fed, easing of Brexit uncertainty and dissipating global growth worries have been driving the market.

More Gains Ahead?

The fund has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has a positive weighted alpha of 27.60, which gives cues of further rally.

