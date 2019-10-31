Large Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF SCHG is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up roughly 35% from its 52-week low price of $64.30/share.



But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:



SCHG in Focus



SCHG provides exposure to the growth stocks of the large-cap segment with key holdings in information technology, consumer discretionary, communication services and healthcare. However, it has a significant concentration on the top two firms with more than 7% each while other firms hold less than 5.4% of assets. The product charges 4 basis points in fees (see: all the Large Cap Growth ETFs here).



Why the Move?



The growth space of the broad U.S. stock market has been an area to watch lately, given that the S&P 500 hit new all-time highs. The latest rally can be attributed to easing monetary policy and trade deal optimism. Additionally, better-than-expected Q3 corporate earnings also lifted investor sentiment. In particular, growth stocks are leading the rally as these tend to outperform in a trending market (i.e. a market characterized by a prolonged uptrend).



More Gains Ahead?



Currently, SCHG has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook. Therefore, it is hard to get a handle on its future returns one way or the other. However, many of the segments that make up this ETF have a strong Zacks Industry Rank, so there is definitely some promise for those who want to ride this surging ETF a little further.



