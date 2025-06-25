Large-Cap Growth ETF (IUSG) Touches New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF IUSG is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 35% from its 52-week low of $108.91 per share.



But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

IUSG in Focus

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF provides low-cost exposure to a broad range of U.S. growth stocks, whose earnings are expected to grow at an above-average rate relative to the market. It has key holdings in information technology, communication, consumer discretionary and financials. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF charges 4 bps in annual fees (see: all the Large-Cap Growth ETFs here).

Why the Move?

The large-cap growth corner of the broad investing world has been an area to watch lately, given the return of the risk-on trading. The S&P 500 Index closed at its highest levels since February, fueled by growing optimism over a fragile U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Iran that has ignited hopes of a more enduring resolution to regional hostilities. In particular, growth stocks tend to outperform in a trending market (i.e., a market characterized by a prolonged uptrend).

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, IUSG has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook. So, it is hard to get a handle on its future returns one way or the other. However, many spaces that make up this ETF have a strong Zacks Industry Rank. So, there is definitely some promise for those who want to ride this surging ETF a little further.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.