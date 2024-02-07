Large-Cap Growth ETF (ILCG) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, iShares Morningstar Growth ETF ILCG is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 43% from its 52-week low of $50.37 per share.



But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

ILCG in Focus

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF offers exposure to U.S. companies whose earnings are expected to grow at an above-average rate relative to the market. It has key holdings in information technology and consumer discretionary. ILCG charges 4 bps in annual fees (see: all the Large-Cap Growth ETFs here).

Why the Move?

The large-cap growth corner of the broad investing world has been an area to watch lately, given the risk-on trading. Though the timing of the Fed rate cuts is delayed, a strong economy is bolstering investors’ confidence in the stock market. In particular, growth stocks tend to outperform in a trending market (i.e., a market characterized by a prolonged uptrend).

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, ILCG has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that the outperformance could continue in the months ahead. However, many spaces that make up this ETF have a strong Zacks Industry Rank. So, there is definitely some promise for those who want to ride this surging ETF a little further.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.