Large-Cap ETF (VOO) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 35% from its 52-week low of $375.95 per share.



But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let us take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

VOO in Focus

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF tracks the S&P 500 Index with diversified exposure across various sectors. Information technology, financials, healthcare and consumer discretionary are the top four sectors, accounting for a double-digit allocation each. VOO charges 3 bps in annual fees (see: all the Large-Cap Blend ETFs here).

Why the Move?

The large-cap corner of the broad investing world has been an area to watch lately, given that the S&P 500 is making new record highs. The large-cap index is showing no signs of slowdown, buoyed by the artificial intelligence craze. The S&P 500 posted its sixth strongest first-half gain since 1990, according to the CFRA chief investment strategist.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, VOO has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Medium risk outlook, suggesting that the outperformance could continue in the months ahead. However, many sectors that make up this ETF have a strong Zacks Industry Rank. So, there is definitely some promise for those who want to ride this surging ETF a little further.

