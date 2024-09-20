Large-Cap ETF (SPLG) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF SPLG is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 39% from its 52-week low of $48.13 per share.



But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

SPLG in Focus

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF offers exposure to the large-cap segment of the broader equity market. It has key holdings in information technology, financials, healthcare and consumer discretionary. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF charges just 2 bps in annual fees (see: all the Large-Cap Blend ETFs here).

Why the Move?

The large-cap corner of the broad investing world has been an area to watch lately, given the renewed rally in the stock market. The Federal Reserve kicked off the new rate cycle era, infusing strong optimism into the stock market. It slashed interest rates by 50 bps after holding it at a 23-year high for 14 consecutive months since July 2023. This marked the first rate cut since 2020 to address slowing economic growth. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones hit new all-time highs and topped the 5,700 and 42,000 milestones, respectively, for the first time.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, SPLG has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy), suggesting that the outperformance could continue in the months ahead. Many spaces that make up this ETF have a strong Zacks Industry Rank. So, there is definitely some promise for those who want to ride this surging ETF a little further.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.