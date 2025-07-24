Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) Hits a New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF SCHX is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and has moved up 32.2% from its 52-week low price of $19.00 per share.



But are there more gains in store for this ETF? Let us take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

SCHX in Focus

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF offers exposure to the largest U.S. companies as ranked by full market capitalization. It has key holdings in information Technology, financials, and consumer discretionary. SCHX charges 30 bps in annual fees (see: all the Large Cap Blend ETFs here).

Why the Move?

The large-cap corner of the broad investing world has been an area to watch lately, given the surge in the stock market. The S&P 500 is making new record highs lately, propelled by a combination of solid corporate earnings, a softer inflation backdrop and rising hopes of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, SCHX has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook, suggesting that the outperformance could continue in the months ahead. Many sectors that make up this ETF have a strong Zacks Industry Rank. So, there is definitely some promise for those who want to ride this surging ETF a little further.

