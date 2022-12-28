Large-Cap Equity ETF (CWS) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF CWS is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 18% from its 52-week low price of $40.06/share.



But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

CWS in Focus

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF seeks long-term capital appreciation. It aims to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in a focused group of U.S. exchange-listed equity securities that the Portfolio Strategist believes have favorable fundamental attributes. CWS’s investment strategy focuses on firms that are believed to be fundamentally sound and have shown consistent financial results and high earnings quality. The strategy looks for stocks with a strong history of sales and earnings growth, or companies that have steadily increased their earnings and dividends for several years. AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF charges 65 bps in annual fees (see: all the Large Cap Blend ETFs here).

Why the Move?

The actively managed space has been an area to watch lately, given heightened uncertainty driven by high inflation and market volatility. Actively managed funds are not confined to low-cost index tracking but focus on talented stock pickers delivering big returns. These funds use various skills and attributes (like top-down approach, bottom-up approach, value investing, growth investing or absolute returns strategy) and could shift their allocations and positions according to the market environment. This helps to diversify assets in a portfolio and provide investors with a vehicle that aims to outperform a benchmark, especially in illiquid or inefficient markets or even if the odds are against it, or to give access to the niche parts of the market.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, CWS might remain strong amid higher 20-day volatility of 51.3%. There is definitely still some promise for risk-aggressive investors, who want to ride on this surging ETF.

