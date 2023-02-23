Large Brazil second-corn states to miss ideal sowing window -consultancy

By Roberto Samora

SAO PAULO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - More than half of the second corn crop in Brazil's Parana and Mato Grosso do Sul states will be planted outside the ideal climate window, according to estimates by agribusiness consultancy AgRural on Thursday.

This raises the prospect of the crop being hit by frosts, as the case was in the 2020/2021 cycle, when both states suffered severe losses.

Parana farmers sowed 18.2% of the second corn crop through last week, compared with 22.8% historically and almost 40% at the same time in 2022. Mato Grosso do Sul has planted only 6.1% against 17.3% historically and 33.7% a year ago, AgRural data showed.

"The second and third biggest producing states will plant more than 50% of the [second] corn after the ideal window," said AgRural's Fernando Muraro.

He added the ideal planting window in several regions closes at the end of February.

Second corn, which represents about 75% of national output in a given year, is planted after soybeans are harvested in the same areas. But this year, heavy rains pushed back harvesting of the oilseed in many places.

Corn sowing delays could weigh on Brazil's exports -- expected to be a record 47 million tonnes this year -- and impact meat processors' margins.

Despite the prospect of frosts hitting corn sowed later this year, Muraro said its premature to ascertain that at this time.

AgRural still estimates an increase of almost 2 million tonnes in Parana's second corn crop from last year, to around 15.4 million tonnes. It expects a drop around 1 million tonnes for Mato Grosso do Sul's, to 11.2 million tonnes.

Any losses may be partly offset by Mato Grosso, where second corn planting is ahead of last year. That state alone will harvest an estimated 45.4 million tonnes, more than 4 million tonnes above last season's, Agrural data show.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.