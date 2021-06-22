Large Brazil mill favors ethanol over sugar for 2021/22 crop

By Nayara Figueiredo and Marcelo Teixeira

SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - Sao Martinho SA SMTO3.SA, a large Brazilian maker of sugar and ethanol, said it plans to produce more of the cane-based biofuel and less sugar from its 2021/22 crop.

Sao Martinho said late on Monday it intends to use 58% of the cane to make ethanol, up from 53% for the last crop.

"We believe ethanol prices will stay at a higher level along the season compared to the previous crop, a result of higher oil prices and the recovery of fuel sales in Brazil," the company said.

The guidance from one of the five largest sugar cane processors in Brazil is somewhat surprising as analysts have been expecting mills to keep a strong focus on sugar production in the new crop, basically repeating the production mix seen last season.

Another large Brazilian sugar & ethanol company, Copersucar, said on Tuesday that it does not see the production mix changing much.

Copersucar said the average allocation of cane to sugar production from its 33 associated mills will be between 44% and 45% in 2021/22, compared to 46% in 2020/21.

"Mills are well advanced in sugar hedging, so there is a limitation on changes towards ethanol," said Tomas Manzano, Copersucar's Chief Strategy Officer.

Manzano said that a mill would probably need to buy back its position in New York's futures to shift more cane towards ethanol, but that might not be profitable.

Sao Martinho reported a net profit of 927.1 million reais ($185 million) in the crop year ended in March, 45% more than in the previous season, due mostly to higher sugar prices. Copersucar also reported a large profit.L2N2O41RB

Brazil is expected to have a smaller cane crop this season due to drier-than-normal weather.

Sao Martinho said it expects to crush 9% less cane in the current season.

($1 = 5.0130 reais)

